New campaign video targets Rob Bonta’s support for transgender boys in girls’ sports

A new campaign video released this week centers on one of California’s most polarizing cultural flashpoints: whether transgender boys (biological females identifying as male) and transgender girls (biological males identifying as female) should compete in girls’ athletic divisions.

The ad, which features imagery and messaging about fairness in youth sports, arrives as statewide polling shows deep voter concern over how California has handled gender‑identity policies in schools — and as Attorney General Rob Bonta faces criticism for supporting some of the nation’s most expansive transgender‑inclusion rules.

California voters have been divided on gender‑identity issues for years, but sports participation remains one of the most consistently controversial areas. The new ad leans into that tension, arguing that state leadership has ignored parents’ concerns while pushing policies that many believe compromise fairness and safety in girls’ athletics.

What California Voters Think About Transgender Athletes in Girls’ Sports

Recent statewide polling shows a clear trend: California voters — including Democrats — are uneasy with allowing transgender girls (biological males) to compete in girls’ sports.

A 2023 UC Berkeley IGS poll found 67% of California voters oppose allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ athletic divisions.

found allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ athletic divisions. Among Democrats, support is higher but still split: only 39% support allowing transgender girls to compete, while 49% oppose .

allowing transgender girls to compete, while . Among Republicans, opposition exceeds 90%.

These numbers reflect a broader statewide pattern: even in one of the nation’s most progressive states, voters consistently express concern about fairness, competitive balance, and safety in girls’ sports.

How Latino Voters Feel About the Issue

Latino voters — a critical California voting bloc — show strong opposition to transgender participation in girls’ sports.

The same UC Berkeley IGS poll found Latinos oppose transgender girls competing in girls’ sports by a 61%–27% margin .

. Latino parents expressed even stronger opposition, with over two‑thirds saying girls’ sports should remain female‑only.

This demographic trend has become increasingly relevant in statewide races, where Latino voters often decide close contests.

Rob Bonta’s Position on Transgender Athlete Policies

Attorney General Rob Bonta has consistently aligned with California’s progressive wing on gender‑identity issues. His record includes:

Supporting policies that allow transgender students to compete according to gender identity , not biological sex.

, not biological sex. Opposing statewide restrictions on transgender participation in girls’ sports.

Backing school districts that adopt gender‑affirming policies, including athletic inclusion rules.

Criticizing proposals requiring biological‑sex categories in K‑12 athletics, calling them discriminatory.

These positions have earned praise from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups but have also fueled criticism from parents’ organizations, women’s sports advocates, and public‑safety groups who argue the policies lack transparency and fairness.

Bonta’s Broader Liberal Policy Record

Bonta’s critics frequently describe his agenda as one of the most liberal in the country, pointing to several policy areas:

Support for Proposition 47 , which downgraded many theft offenses and has been blamed by law‑enforcement groups for rising retail crime.

, which downgraded many theft offenses and has been blamed by law‑enforcement groups for rising retail crime. Opposition to restoring felony penalties for repeat theft offenders.

for repeat theft offenders. Support for early‑release policies and expanded parole eligibility.

and expanded parole eligibility. Opposition to stricter sentencing enhancements for gang crimes and firearm offenses.

for gang crimes and firearm offenses. Support for sanctuary‑state policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Support for gender‑identity policies in schools, including those opposed by many parent‑rights groups.

These positions have become central talking points for challengers who argue Bonta’s approach is out of step with public sentiment on crime and parental rights.

Crime Trends Under Rob Bonta

California’s crime trends during Bonta’s tenure have been mixed, according to official California DOJ data:

Violent crime increased statewide , driven largely by aggravated assaults.

, driven largely by aggravated assaults. Property crime also rose , with organized retail theft and auto burglaries remaining persistent problems.

, with organized retail theft and auto burglaries remaining persistent problems. Homicides, which spiked during the pandemic before Bonta took office, declined slightly but remain above pre‑2020 levels.

Critics argue Bonta has not done enough to address repeat offenders or organized theft rings. Supporters counter that national crime trends and pandemic disruptions complicate the picture.

Candidate Bios

Constitutional attorney

Former Huntington Beach City Attorney

Known for litigation challenging state mandates and defending local control

Strong support from law‑enforcement groups

Campaign focuses on restoring accountability, reversing Prop 47 impacts, and strengthening public‑safety enforcement

Rob Bonta

California Attorney General

Former state legislator representing Alameda

Progressive Democrat with a long record of criminal‑justice reform

Supports Prop 47, early‑release policies, and gender‑identity protections in schools

Opposes stricter penalties for repeat theft and gang enhancements

Advocates for transgender inclusion in athletics and school policies

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