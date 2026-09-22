Irvine Police to run a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on Sep. 26: drivers face heavy penalties, insurance spikes

The Irvine Police Department will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 26, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., continuing the city’s push to reduce impaired‑driving injuries and deaths. The operation will be clearly marked, with vehicles screened on a preset, objective basis and suspected impaired drivers routed to a secondary evaluation area.

Charges Drivers May Face at This Checkpoint

Drivers stopped at an Irvine DUI checkpoint can face multiple California Vehicle Code violations, depending on circumstances:

DUI – Alcohol Impairment — Driving while impaired even below 0.08% BAC.

— Driving while impaired even below 0.08% BAC. DUI – 0.08% Per Se — Automatic DUI at 0.08% BAC or higher.

— Automatic DUI at 0.08% BAC or higher. Drug DUI — Impairment from marijuana, prescription meds, or OTC drugs.

— Impairment from marijuana, prescription meds, or OTC drugs. Driving Without a License — Citation and possible misdemeanor. Impound rules vary.

— Citation and possible misdemeanor. Impound rules vary. Refusal to Test — Automatic license suspension for refusing breath or blood tests.

A first‑time DUI conviction typically costs $13,500+ in fines, fees, classes, and court‑ordered penalties, along with a suspended license.

Impound Fees and Administrative Costs

Drivers arrested or cited may face:

Tow fees — $200–$400

— $200–$400 Daily storage fees — $50–$100 per day

— $50–$100 per day Administrative release fees — City‑level charges added on top

— City‑level charges added on top Ignition Interlock Device — Mandatory in many DUI cases

Under Vehicle Code §2814.2, Irvine officers cannot impound a vehicle at a checkpoint if the driver’s only offense is driving without a license (§12500). Instead, they must attempt to release the vehicle to the registered owner or an authorized licensed driver.

Sentencing Exposure

Penalties vary by case, but typical sentencing ranges include:

Probation (3–5 years)

County jail time for aggravated or repeat DUIs

for aggravated or repeat DUIs Mandatory DUI education programs (3‑month, 9‑month, or 18‑month)

(3‑month, 9‑month, or 18‑month) License suspension — 4–6 months for first offense; longer for repeat offenders

— 4–6 months for first offense; longer for repeat offenders IID installation — Often required for reinstatement

Auto Insurance Impact

A DUI conviction in Orange County typically increases premiums 40% to 120%, and many insurers refuse renewal. Drivers may be forced into SR‑22 high‑risk coverage for three years.

DUI Arrest and Fatal Crash Data in Orange County

Recent statewide dashboards show:

499 DUI arrests recorded in the latest reporting period for Orange County.

recorded in the latest reporting period for Orange County. More than 30% of fatal crashes involve impaired drivers.

involve impaired drivers. California sees 1,300+ alcohol‑related deaths annually, with Orange County consistently among the highest DUI‑crash counties.

Recent fatal DUI examples include:

Mission Viejo pedestrian death — 60‑year‑old woman killed by an 18‑year‑old suspected DUI driver.

— 60‑year‑old woman killed by an 18‑year‑old suspected DUI driver. Irvine I‑405 wrong‑way crash — Multi‑vehicle collision killing three.

Top Irvine DUI Checkpoint Locations (with Google Maps URLs)

Based on prior Irvine PD operations, common checkpoint zones include:

Jamboree Rd & Michelson Dr (google.com in Bing) — Frequently used due to high traffic volumes and prior DUI crash patterns.

— Frequently used due to high traffic volumes and prior DUI crash patterns. Culver Dr & Irvine Blvd (google.com in Bing) — Historically associated with nighttime DUI enforcement (inferred from collision‑based placement criteria).

— Historically associated with nighttime DUI enforcement (inferred from collision‑based placement criteria). Jeffrey Rd & Alton Pkwy (google.com in Bing) — Another corridor with elevated DUI‑related collision statistics (based on countywide SWITRS patterns).

What to Do — and Say — If Pulled Over

Stay calm and keep your hands visible.

Provide license, registration, and insurance when asked.

Be polite and concise. You are not required to volunteer extra information.

You are not required to volunteer extra information. You may decline field sobriety tests , though refusing a chemical test carries penalties.

, though refusing a chemical test carries penalties. Do not argue, joke, or overshare.

This is where Tony Romo famously messed up — giving unnecessary statements, appearing flustered, and escalating a simple stop into a public spectacle. The lesson: keep your answers short, respectful, and factual.

Tips to Stay Out of Trouble

Use rideshare if drinking.

if drinking. Designate a sober driver.

Keep registration and insurance current.

Never drive impaired — alcohol, cannabis, or medications.

Report drunk drivers by calling 911 when safe.

Funding

This checkpoint is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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