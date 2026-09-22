The Irvine Police Department will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 26, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., continuing the city’s push to reduce impaired‑driving injuries and deaths. The operation will be clearly marked, with vehicles screened on a preset, objective basis and suspected impaired drivers routed to a secondary evaluation area.
Charges Drivers May Face at This Checkpoint
Drivers stopped at an Irvine DUI checkpoint can face multiple California Vehicle Code violations, depending on circumstances:
- DUI – Alcohol Impairment — Driving while impaired even below 0.08% BAC.
- DUI – 0.08% Per Se — Automatic DUI at 0.08% BAC or higher.
- Drug DUI — Impairment from marijuana, prescription meds, or OTC drugs.
- Driving Without a License — Citation and possible misdemeanor. Impound rules vary.
- Refusal to Test — Automatic license suspension for refusing breath or blood tests.
A first‑time DUI conviction typically costs $13,500+ in fines, fees, classes, and court‑ordered penalties, along with a suspended license.
Impound Fees and Administrative Costs
Drivers arrested or cited may face:
- Tow fees — $200–$400
- Daily storage fees — $50–$100 per day
- Administrative release fees — City‑level charges added on top
- Ignition Interlock Device — Mandatory in many DUI cases
Under Vehicle Code §2814.2, Irvine officers cannot impound a vehicle at a checkpoint if the driver’s only offense is driving without a license (§12500). Instead, they must attempt to release the vehicle to the registered owner or an authorized licensed driver.
Sentencing Exposure
Penalties vary by case, but typical sentencing ranges include:
- Probation (3–5 years)
- County jail time for aggravated or repeat DUIs
- Mandatory DUI education programs (3‑month, 9‑month, or 18‑month)
- License suspension — 4–6 months for first offense; longer for repeat offenders
- IID installation — Often required for reinstatement
Auto Insurance Impact
A DUI conviction in Orange County typically increases premiums 40% to 120%, and many insurers refuse renewal. Drivers may be forced into SR‑22 high‑risk coverage for three years.
DUI Arrest and Fatal Crash Data in Orange County
Recent statewide dashboards show:
- 499 DUI arrests recorded in the latest reporting period for Orange County.
- More than 30% of fatal crashes involve impaired drivers.
- California sees 1,300+ alcohol‑related deaths annually, with Orange County consistently among the highest DUI‑crash counties.
Recent fatal DUI examples include:
- Mission Viejo pedestrian death — 60‑year‑old woman killed by an 18‑year‑old suspected DUI driver.
- Irvine I‑405 wrong‑way crash — Multi‑vehicle collision killing three.
Top Irvine DUI Checkpoint Locations (with Google Maps URLs)
Based on prior Irvine PD operations, common checkpoint zones include:
- Jamboree Rd & Michelson Dr (google.com in Bing) — Frequently used due to high traffic volumes and prior DUI crash patterns.
- Culver Dr & Irvine Blvd (google.com in Bing) — Historically associated with nighttime DUI enforcement (inferred from collision‑based placement criteria).
- Jeffrey Rd & Alton Pkwy (google.com in Bing) — Another corridor with elevated DUI‑related collision statistics (based on countywide SWITRS patterns).
What to Do — and Say — If Pulled Over
- Stay calm and keep your hands visible.
- Provide license, registration, and insurance when asked.
- Be polite and concise. You are not required to volunteer extra information.
- You may decline field sobriety tests, though refusing a chemical test carries penalties.
- Do not argue, joke, or overshare.
This is where Tony Romo famously messed up — giving unnecessary statements, appearing flustered, and escalating a simple stop into a public spectacle. The lesson: keep your answers short, respectful, and factual.
Tips to Stay Out of Trouble
- Use rideshare if drinking.
- Designate a sober driver.
- Keep registration and insurance current.
- Never drive impaired — alcohol, cannabis, or medications.
- Report drunk drivers by calling 911 when safe.
Funding
This checkpoint is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.