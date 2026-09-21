New outdoor complex delivers sports, gardening, and safe recreation to Santa Ana kids

On Friday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m., the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (BGC of Central OC) opened its brand-new ‘Play Great Outdoor Complex,’ a $2.5 million investment in Santa Ana’s youth. The previously underutilized space will add new amenities like a multi-use sports space, golf, gardening, and a teen courtyard to help teens connect with peers and friends.

Santa Ana’s need for accessible outdoor recreation is well‑documented. According to the Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore® index, Santa Ana ranks 75th out of the 100 most populous U.S. cities, placing it in the lower tier nationwide. Only 3% of the city’s land is dedicated to parks and recreation, one of the lowest percentages in California. While more than 70% of residents live within a 10‑minute walk of a park, the city’s dense layout and limited land availability mean those parks are often small, heavily used, and lacking in amenities.

Additional ParkScore data highlights key disparities:

Hispanic and Latino residents , Santa Ana’s largest demographic group, have 47% less park space than the median neighborhood.

, Santa Ana’s largest demographic group, have than the median neighborhood. Santa Ana’s $178 per‑capita park investment is slightly above the national average, but physical space—not funding—is the primary barrier.

is slightly above the national average, but physical space—not funding—is the primary barrier. The city’s density makes building new regional parks nearly impossible, increasing the importance of maximizing existing land.

This context underscores why the Play Great Outdoor Complex is so significant: it adds high‑quality recreational infrastructure exactly where youth need it most.

A Fully Transformed Outdoor Campus Designed for Play, Confidence, and Connection

The Play Great Outdoor Complex introduces multiple new activity zones tailored to different ages, interests, and abilities. The upgrades were made possible through leadership investments from the Joe MacPherson Foundation, O.L. Halsell Foundation, Cheng Family Foundation, Eisner Family Foundation, From My Heart Foundation, Sharon D. Lund Foundation, Swinerton Builders, Ueberroth Family Foundation, Pacific Life Foundation, and Shannon & Frank Tucker.

Key features include:

Multi‑use turf field for soccer, flag football, and recreational play

for soccer, flag football, and recreational play 9‑hole putting course and full‑swing golf simulators

Hands‑on gardening area with raised beds and youth‑led planting activities

with raised beds and youth‑led planting activities Teen courtyard designed for socializing, mentoring, and group programs

During the opening celebration, youth participated in soccer drills led by OC Soccer Club and received golf instruction from First Tee, giving many their first opportunity to try sports they previously lacked access to.

A Strategic Response to Santa Ana’s Park Deficit

The Play Great Outdoor Complex reflects a practical strategy for cities like Santa Ana: maximize existing space to deliver high‑impact amenities. By converting previously unused outdoor areas into vibrant recreation zones, BGC of Central OC is directly addressing the categories where Santa Ana ranks lowest nationally—sports infrastructure, youth amenities, and outdoor social spaces.

CEO Robert Santana emphasized the importance of this investment: “The Play Great Outdoor Complex represents one of the largest investments in the Santa Ana Club’s history. It’s crucial that we continue to make significant investments in the future of youth by giving them access to opportunities that inspire authentic connection and confidence.”

How Families Can Access the New Outdoor Complex

Youth must be enrolled as Club members to use the new facilities. Families can learn more about the Play Great Outdoor Complex and BGC Active Sports Leagues at: www.boysandgirlsclub.com/santa-ana/

To enroll at a local Club or explore programs across Central Orange County, visit: www.boysandgirlsclub.com

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