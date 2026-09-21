Mon. Sep 21st, 2026
Alcohol Entertainment Historical Santa Ana

Ebell Club of Santa Ana hosts free wine & cheese Open House on Sept. 27

ByArt Pedroza

Sep 21, 2026

The Ebell Club of Santa Ana is inviting the community to its annual open house on Sunday, September 27, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Guests will enjoy complimentary wine and cheese, meet club members, and tour one of Santa Ana’s most historic and charming buildings. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

A Look Back at the Ebell Club’s History

Founded in 1924, the Ebell Club of Santa Ana began as a women’s civic and cultural organization dedicated to education, philanthropy, and community engagement. Over the decades, the club became known for its leadership in local charitable efforts, arts programming, and social gatherings that brought residents together.

Its clubhouse at 718 Mortimer Street is a preserved Spanish‑Revival landmark featuring arched doorways, a landscaped courtyard, and elegant meeting rooms. The building has hosted generations of weddings, milestone celebrations, nonprofit events, and civic meetings.

Today, the club continues its mission of fostering friendship, learning, and community involvement while welcoming members of all backgrounds.

Membership Opportunities

The Ebell Club offers a variety of special‑interest groups and social activities designed to help members connect, learn, and contribute to the community. From cultural programs to volunteer projects to social gatherings, membership provides a welcoming environment for anyone looking to meet new friends and get involved.

Visitors attending the open house will have the chance to meet current members, learn about interest groups, and explore how the club supports community engagement. You can also learn more about membership opportunities.

Event Highlights

  • Historic Tours — Walk through the beautifully preserved clubhouse and learn about its century‑long legacy.
  • Complimentary Wine — Enjoy curated wine selections in a relaxed courtyard setting.
  • Cheese, Appetizers, and Desserts — Sample pairings, small bites, and sweet treats.
  • Meet Club Members — Discover interest groups, social activities, and volunteer opportunities.
  • Venue Showcase — Explore the clubhouse as a potential venue for weddings, family celebrations, and private events.
  • Free Parking — Guests may park in the club’s private lot.

Why You Should Attend

If you’re searching for a venue for a wedding, anniversary, or family celebration, this open house offers a firsthand look at the possibilities. If you’re looking for a social club where you can meet new friends and participate in community activities, the Wine & Cheese Evening provides a welcoming introduction to the Ebell Club’s members and programs. You may contact the Ebell Club here. Questions about this event may be addressed to Laurie Holden at Lhontour@yahoo.com.

Event Details

  • Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: The Ebell Club of Santa Ana, 718 Mortimer St., Santa Ana, CA 92701
  • Admission: Free
  • Parking: Free private lot

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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