Santa Ana Police to conduct a Pre-Easter DUI Checkpoint this Friday night
nightHeading into the Easter weekend, the Santa Ana Police Department is prioritizing road safety with a scheduled DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint. Whether you are traveling to see family or heading…
Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary to host an Easter Sunrise Service on April 5
Kick off your Easter morning with a breathtaking tradition that has inspired the Orange County community for over three decades. On Sunday, April 5, 2026, Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary will host its 33rd…
7 O.C. suspects arrested on felony retail theft and government benefit fraud charges
Over the last two days the Garden Grove Police Department, along with the Orange County District Attorney's Office, San Bernardino County Social Services SIU, and other allied agency investigators conducted…
Secured O.C. Property Tax second installment – due by April 10
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County Treasurer Shari L. Freidenrich reminds property owners that the last timely payment date to avoid the 10 percent late penalty is Friday, April 10…
The SAPD is cracking down on Easter cruising again although the State legalized it
Once again, Easter Sunday in Santa Ana is being marked not just by celebrations, but by a massive "zero-tolerance" police enforcement operation. A recent press release from the Santa Ana…
Two women swindled a victim out of $45K with a lottery ticket scam, in Santa Ana
A victim was in the area of Raitt St. and McFadden Ave. when she was approached by two women claiming they had a winning $2.7 million lottery ticket but could…
12 young adults graduated from the O.C. Young Adult Court program last month
March 30, 2026 – Orange, Calif. - 12 formerly-incarcerated youth graduated this past month from the Young Adult Court (YAC) program, an initiative that provides transitional-aged youth (18-25) in Orange County with low-level…
Orange County man arrested for abusing a German Sheherd
The weekend, police officers responded to the Recreation Center for an animal abuse in progress, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department. A concerned citizen called to report a male…
Young man arrested for tagging at a park in Costa Mesa
Last week, two park rangers were proactively conducting a patrol check of Talbert Park South a little before 7 a.m. when they heard the rattling of a can, according to…
$1.75M raised to provide homes and health for OC families
IRVINE, Calif. – Illumination Health + Home (Illumination) has been redefining what it means to care for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Orange County. Through an integrated model that brings together housing,…
O.C. Soccer Club to host historic one-off match at Eddie West Field in Santa Ana on May 23
Santa Ana, Calif (March 30, 2026) — Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) today announced it will host a special one-off home match against Oakland Roots SC at Eddie West Field…
$6M still available: OCWR extends deadline for food recovery grants
Orange County, CA (March 31, 2026) – Due to strong interest and response from the community, OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) has extended the application deadline for the Regional Recycling and…
Several suspects were arrested on gun and narcotics charges in north Orange County
Last week police officers and detectives executed a search warrant based on information obtained in the course of an investigation, according to the Placentia Police Department. Multiple illegal weapons and…
Two U-Haul thieves arrested after causing a fatal crash during a south O.C. police pursuit
Just before 8 a.m. today, Orange County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul and the driver did not stop, according to San Clemente Police Services. Deputies…