Op-Ed: For a Safer, More Stable Orange County, Nelida Mendoza is the Only Choice for Supervisor

As voters in the Second District look toward the 2026 election, the choice for Orange County Supervisor has never been clearer. We are at a crossroads between a leadership style defined by political unpredictability and a steady, community-first alternative. That alternative is Nelida Mendoza.

While incumbent Vicente Sarmiento has spent his tenure pursuing a rigid ideological agenda, Mendoza offers the pragmatic, balanced leadership our county desperately needs.

A Record of “Flip-Flops” and Instability

Trust is the currency of public service, yet Supervisor Sarmiento has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to shift his stance when political winds change.

The 2525 North Main Project : In a notable reversal, Sarmiento initially voted to approve this major housing development, only to flip his vote and oppose it following a neighborhood referendum. This kind of “leadership by convenience” leaves both residents and builders in a state of constant uncertainty.

: In a notable reversal, Sarmiento initially voted to approve this major housing development, only to flip his vote and oppose it following a neighborhood referendum. This kind of “leadership by convenience” leaves both residents and builders in a state of constant uncertainty. Police Union Politics: His relationship with law enforcement has been equally erratic. After benefiting from police union support and voting for significant raises in the past, he pivoted to becoming one of the most vocal critics of police funding, even alleging “bribery” by the same unions he once aligned with.

Doubling Down on Failed Economic Policies

Despite warnings from economists and the Orange County Apartment Association that rent control discourages new construction and reduces housing quality, Sarmiento remains its primary architect in Orange County. His policies in Santa Ana have created a restrictive environment that many experts argue will exacerbate the housing shortage in the long run.

A Soft-on-Crime Approach

In a time when public safety is a top priority for families, Sarmiento’s voting record leans toward leniency. He was the lone dissenting vote against policies to crack down on illegal camping on county property and consistently opposes the police budget increases necessary to keep our streets safe.

In 2022, a complaint was filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleging that Vicente Sarmiento failed to disclose a financial interest in El Carnaval, described as a drinking establishment in Santa Ana. The complaint asserted that his wife, Eva Casas-Sarmiento, held the liquor license and served as the corporate secretary for the business.

A Sister who Sued Police Departments and Cities on behalf of Criminals

Sarmiento’s sister, Vicki, who was also an attorney, made a career of filing lawsuits against cities and police departments. Naturally she always sided with the criminals. In every case it is the voters who were stuck with the legal bills. Here is a rundown of the cases she worked on:

Brandon Lopez ($6 Million Settlement): In 2024, the City of Anaheim agreed to pay nearly $6 million to the children of Brandon Lopez, who was shot by Anaheim police following an hours-long standoff in Santa Ana in 2021. Sarmiento represented the family in the federal civil rights lawsuit, which alleged that officers used excessive force after using a flashbang to extract Lopez from a vehicle.

Darren Rainey ($4.5 Million Settlement): Sarmiento performed extensive work on the case of Darren Rainey, an inmate in Florida who died after being left in a scalding hot shower as punishment. The case gained national attention for the gruesome nature of the death and resulted in a significant settlement for his family.

J.M.M. v. County of Los Angeles ($3.3 Million Settlement): This 2017 case involved civil rights violations and a brain injury resulting from a denial of medical care while in custody.

Angela Zuniga ($2.75 Million Settlement): In 2023, Sarmiento and co-counsel secured a settlement from San Bernardino County following the death of Angela Zuniga. The lawsuit alleged that staff at the West Valley Detention Center failed to recognize a medical emergency and denied Zuniga care following a C-section and hysterectomy.

Vicki died on February 20, 2024, at the age of 65. Her death was caused by a pulmonary embolism. This medical complication resulted from surgery she underwent following a fall.

A Murderous Nephew

Sarmiento also had a nephew, Arthur Andrew Andrade Jr., who fatally shot his wife outside a restaurant. He shot her six times in the head while she was sitting in her car in a parking lot outside the eatery. Vicente Sarmiento testified that Andrade was “obsessive about his love” for his wife and focused on preventing their marriage from failing. He noted that while he was concerned Andrade might be suicidal, he never heard him express a desire to hurt his wife. Andrade later lost an appeal.

A Sister Involved with an Illegal Marijuana Dispensary in Santa Ana

Andrade’ Jr.’s mother, Daisy, was associated with an illegal marijuana dispensary issue in Santa Ana in 2017. The issue involved a property located on South Main Street in Santa Ana. The property was being used as an unpermitted, illegal marijuana dispensary. After being notified of the illegal operation, the City of Santa Ana took legal action, leading to an eviction from the premises.

Sarmiento is Backed by Liberal Extremists

Sarmiento’s agenda is backed by a cadre of “super-liberal” figures and organizations that prioritize ideology over local stability. His network includes:

Endorsements from : The Working Families Party , Bernie Sanders’ Our Revolution , and high-profile progressive activists like Angela Davis (who has fundraised for his allies).

: The , , and high-profile progressive activists like (who has fundraised for his allies). Backed by: He has consistently aligned with and received support from standard-bearers of the far-left, including Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón and members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Why Nelida Mendoza?

In contrast, Nelida Mendoza is a veteran of the U.S. Army, a former educator, and a seasoned public servant who understands that safety and affordability require collaboration, not combativeness. Endorsed by mainstream leaders like Congressman Lou Correa, Mendoza is focused on:

Real Public Safety : Supporting our sheriff and police to ensure families feel safe in their own neighborhoods.

: Supporting our sheriff and police to ensure families feel safe in their own neighborhoods. Sensible Housing : Prioritizing the construction of new units over restrictive price caps that stifle the market.

: Prioritizing the construction of new units over restrictive price caps that stifle the market. Veterans’ Advocacy: Using her personal military background to ensure those who served our country are never forgotten.

The Second District deserves a Supervisor who doesn’t flip-flop for political gain or experiment with radical economic theories. It’s time to return to stability. It’s time to elect Nelida Mendoza.

Mendoza certainly has a good chance at beating Sarmiento. When he last ran for office, in the 2022 Orange County Board of Supervisors (District 2) election, Sarmiento barely defeated Kim Nguyen-Penaloza with 51.7% (49,459 votes) to her 48.3% (46,248 votes).

About Nelida Mendoza

Nelida Mendoza’s career experience includes working as a teacher and aparalegal. She served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1985. Mendoza earned an associate degree from Santa Ana College in 1983, a bachelor’s degree from the California State University, Fullerton in 1997, and a graduate degree from the California State University, Fullerton in 2005.

Mendoza has been affiliated with the following organizations:

OC Mosquito & Vector Control District, Santa Ana representative

Ebell Club of Santa Ana Valley

United Mexican American Veterans Association

American Legion Post 132

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