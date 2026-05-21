Probation check in Santa Ana leads to multiple arrests on drug charges and probation violations

Officers assigned to the AB109 Taskforce, Orange County Probation, and patrol personnel conducted a probation compliance check in the 800 block of S. Townsend St., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

During the operation, officers contacted a known probationer inside a carport garage who was accompanied by other probationers and documented gang members.

A subsequent probation compliance search resulted in the seizure of approximately 110 grams of methamphetamine and 5 grams of fentanyl.

Multiple subjects were arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail for active warrants, probation violations, and narcotics sales-related offenses.

It should be noted that this drug house was located just north of Jerome Park.

Street Value of the Seized Drugs

Based on current drug intelligence data from regional High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and law enforcement reports in California, the estimated total street value of the seized narcotics is between $2,700 and $5,400.

When law enforcement catalogs seizures for street value, they break down the calculation by the average cost of individual street-level doses:

1. Methamphetamine Value: $2,200 to $4,400

While wholesale meth is historically cheap in Southern California, street-level retail pricing drives the value up when sold in smaller gram increments.

Average Street Price: $20 to $40 per gram

Calculation: 110 grams × $20–$40 = $2,200 to $4,400

2. Fentanyl Value: $500 to $1,000

Illicit fentanyl powder prices vary based on purity and location. In many regional markets, the estimated street value for small quantities reflects its high concentration.

Average Street Price: $100 to $200 per gram

Calculation: 5 grams × $100–$200 = $500 to $1,000

These values are estimates based on law enforcement data regarding the illicit market and are subject to change based on supply, demand, and regional availability.

About AB109

In California, AB 109 refers to the Public Safety Realignment Act of 2011, a major landmark law signed by Governor Jerry Brown. The law shifted the responsibility for supervising and incarcerating lower-level, non-violent offenders from the state prison system down to local county levels.

The Core Shifts of Realignment

Incarceration Changes : Individuals convicted of non-violent, non-serious, and non-sexual offenses (“the triple-nons”) serve their sentences in county jails rather than state prisons.

: Individuals convicted of non-violent, non-serious, and non-sexual offenses (“the triple-nons”) serve their sentences in county jails rather than state prisons. Local Post-Release Supervision : Instead of reporting to state parole officers upon release, these individuals are supervised by local county probation departments under a framework called Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS) .

: Instead of reporting to state parole officers upon release, these individuals are supervised by local county probation departments under a framework called . Alternative Sentencing : AB 109 authorized judges to use “split sentences,” combining county jail time with a mandatory period of out-of-custody county probation supervision.

: AB 109 authorized judges to use “split sentences,” combining county jail time with a mandatory period of out-of-custody county probation supervision. Parole Violations: Offenders who violate the terms of their state parole or local supervision are housed in local county jails during their revocation periods rather than being sent back to state prison.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The suspects arrested by the Santa Ana Police Department during this operation face a combination of strict penalties due to the intersection of new felony narcotics distribution charges, probation violations, and potential gang enhancements.

Because multiple individuals were arrested with different booking statuses, the penalties vary depending on their specific charges:

1. Narcotics Sales Offenses

The seized quantities (110 grams of methamphetamine and 5 grams of fentanyl) far exceed personal use amounts and are processed as possession for sale under California law.

Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale (HS 11378): This is a straight felony. It carries a base sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail under California’s realignment system ([AB 109](1.2.8, 1.4.10)), alongside fines up to $10,000.

This is a straight felony. It carries a base sentence of under California’s realignment system ([AB 109](1.2.8, 1.4.10)), alongside fines up to $10,000. Possession of Fentanyl for Sale (HS 11351): This is a severe felony carrying a base sentence of 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison (with recent 2024 legislative updates steering weight-related or dangerous fentanyl sales away from local jail to state prison), plus fines up to $20,000.

2. Probation Violations (AB 109 & Standard)

The suspects who were already on probation face immediate Probation Revocation Hearings.

Revocation of Original Sentence: Under California law, committing a new felony while on probation allows a judge to entirely revoke the probation and sentence the individual to the maximum prison or jail term of their original underlying crime .

Under California law, committing a new felony while on probation allows a judge to entirely revoke the probation and sentence the individual to the . Flash Incarceration: Under AB 109 guidelines, probation officers also have the immediate authority to impose “flash incarceration” of 1 to 10 days in local jail without a formal hearing while the court prepares for formal revocation.

3. Active Warrants

Suspects arrested with active bench warrants will be held at the Santa Ana Jail to face the specific judges or courts that issued those warrants. Depending on whether the warrants were for missing court dates, unpaid fines, or unresolved prior crimes, this adds independent jail time or immediate sentencing to their legal situations.

4. Aggravating Factors and Enhancements

Because the report explicitly states the probationers were hanging out with documented gang members, prosecutors can file Criminal Street Gang Enhancements (Penal Code 186.22). If it is proven that the narcotics sales were being conducted to benefit or promote a criminal street gang, it can add 2, 3, or 4 years of mandatory consecutive time to their primary sentences. Furthermore, being a “known probationer” means they are ineligible for standard drug diversion programs

Like this: Like Loading…

Related