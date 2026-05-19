Traffic stop leads to big drug bust by Orange County Sheriff Deputies

Another great vehicle stop by the Orange County Sheriff’s North Operations led to the arrest of a driver for narcotic sales and transportation.

During a traffic stop in Orange, the deputies located 45 Xanax pills, 6 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of suspected M30 fentanyl pills, 136 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and a large quantity of U.S. currency.

Through proactive enforcement and vigilant patrol efforts, the OCSD deputies continue to disrupt the distribution of dangerous narcotics within our communities.

Every arrest and seizure like this helps prevent these drugs from reaching our neighborhoods, schools, and streets while holding those involved in illegal drug sales accountable.

Based on the specific inventory seized by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver faces multiple severe felony charges under the California Health and Safety Code (HSC) for the possession, transportation, and intent to sell both narcotics and non-narcotic controlled substances.

Estimated Street Value of the Seized Drugs

Based on standard Southern California illicit drug pricing data utilized by regional High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), the total estimated street value of the seized drugs is between $8,700 and $18,300, depending heavily on whether the fentanyl and methamphetamine are evaluated at wholesale prices or parsed into individual street-level user doses.

Law enforcement valuations for the specific quantities recovered generally break down as follows:

1. Fentanyl (Powder & M30 Pills)

Seized Quantities: 6 grams of fentanyl powder; 28 grams of suspected M30 fentanyl pills.

6 grams of fentanyl powder; 28 grams of suspected M30 fentanyl pills. Estimated Street Value: $2,000 to $5,000

Pricing Context: In California, illicit fentanyl powder typically commands between $150 to $200 per single gram at the street level. Counterfeit “M30” oxycodone pills made of fentanyl generally scale down in bulk weight, but can range from $2 to $10 per pill or roughly $100 to $150 per gram when sold in small multi-gram baggies.

2. Methamphetamine

Seized Quantity: 136 grams (roughly 4.8 ounces).

136 grams (roughly 4.8 ounces). Estimated Street Value: $6,500 to $13,000 (User-level) or $1,000 to $1,500 (Ounce-level bulk)

Pricing Context: While bulk wholesale methamphetamine in Southern California is incredibly cheap—often as low as $150 to $300 per full ounce—law enforcement frequently calculates street value by single-gram user doses. Gram-for-gram on the street, meth averages $50 to $100 per gram in localized operations.

3. Xanax Pills (Alprazolam)

Seized Quantity: 45 pills.

45 pills. Estimated Street Value: $135 to $300

Pricing Context: Individual illicit Xanax tablets (often sold as “bars”) routinely trade on the street for $3 to $5 per pill, or up to $7 if supply is scarce in a specific neighborhood.

Total Valuation Summary

Bulk Wholesale/Mid-Level Value: ~$3,135 to $6,800

~$3,135 to $6,800 Broken-Down Individual Street Value: ~$8,635 to $18,300

Because deputies also found standard distribution tools—specifically a digital scale and packaging materials—the suspect was actively acting as a mid-tier distributor, meaning they were likely extracting the higher street-level profit margins from this specific inventory.

Anticipated Criminal Charges and Base Penalties

Because the deputy recovered physical packaging materials, digital scales, and substantial currency alongside the drugs, prosecutors will file straight felony charges for sales and trafficking rather than simple possession. The base penalties for the specific drugs seized include:

Fentanyl Powder and M30 Pills (34 total grams): Charged under HSC § 11351 (Possession for Sale) and HSC § 11352 (Transportation/Sale of Narcotics). A conviction under HSC § 11352 carries a standard sentencing range of 3, 4, or 5 years in local custody or state prison.

Charged under (Possession for Sale) and (Transportation/Sale of Narcotics). A conviction under HSC § 11352 carries a standard sentencing range of in local custody or state prison. Methamphetamine (136 grams): Charged under HSC § 11378 (Possession of Meth for Sale) and HSC § 11379 (Transportation/Sale of a Controlled Substance). A conviction under HSC § 11379 carries a base penalty of 2, 3, or 4 years in jail.

Charged under (Possession of Meth for Sale) and (Transportation/Sale of a Controlled Substance). A conviction under HSC § 11379 carries a base penalty of in jail. Xanax Pills (45 units / Alprazolam): Charged under HSC § 11378 and HSC § 11379 as a Schedule IV controlled substance. This typically adds concurrent or consecutive felony sentencing depending on prior history.

Financial and Aggravating Penalties

Asset Forfeiture: The “large quantity of U.S. currency” recovered is subject to immediate asset forfeiture proceedings under California law. The state can permanently seize the cash if they prove it constitutes direct profits or financing from illegal drug transactions.

The “large quantity of U.S. currency” recovered is subject to immediate under California law. The state can permanently seize the cash if they prove it constitutes direct profits or financing from illegal drug transactions. Court Fines: Each individual drug transportation and sales count carries separate maximum statutory court fines reaching up to $20,000 per violation .

Each individual drug transportation and sales count carries separate maximum statutory court fines reaching up to . Sentencing Enhancements: If the driver has any prior felony drug convictions, California law applies an automatic 3-year consecutive enhancement to the prison sentence for each prior qualifying offense. Furthermore, transporting these drugs across county lines (e.g., into Orange County from an outside region) triggers a harsher sentencing tier of 3, 6, or 9 years in prison.

If convicted on all counts with sentences run consecutively, the suspect could easily face over 9 years in prison, formal felony probation, asset loss, and thousands of dollars in criminal fines.

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