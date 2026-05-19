Three free Memorial Day events coming this Monday in Santa Ana

This Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, the community of Santa Ana, California, will gather at three meaningful local events to pay tribute to the fallen servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Before heading to holiday barbecues or the beach, residents are invited to slow down and reflect on local history at these distinct morning services.

Event 1: “250 Years of Freedom” Memorial Day Service

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM (Musical prelude starts early)

Community members, veterans, active-duty military personnel, and local leaders are invited to this premier commemorative service celebrating 250 years of American freedom and patriotism.

What to Expect:

Spectacular Tributes: A dramatic flyover by the Condor Squadron’s AT-6 Texans, a live dove release, and a rifle salute by the OC Sheriff Honor Guard.

A dramatic flyover by the Condor Squadron’s AT-6 Texans, a live dove release, and a rifle salute by the OC Sheriff Honor Guard. Music & Presentations: A musical prelude by the OC Concert Band, an invocation from Chaplain George Fessler, and patriotic performances by The Lindy Sisters. The El Toro Sea Cadets will also present military flags during the traditional Armed Forces Salute.

A musical prelude by the OC Concert Band, an invocation from Chaplain George Fessler, and patriotic performances by The Lindy Sisters. The El Toro Sea Cadets will also present military flags during the traditional Armed Forces Salute. Distinguished Speakers: Featured guests include Maj. Gregory “Crockett” Pack representing the United States Marine Corps, alongside other armed forces representatives.

Featured guests include Maj. Gregory “Crockett” Pack representing the United States Marine Corps, alongside other armed forces representatives. The Centerpiece Program: Titled “250 Years of Freedom,” this moving segment combines narration by Lou Carlson, performances by the Tustin Young Marines, and music from the OC Concert Band.

Titled “250 Years of Freedom,” this moving segment combines narration by Lou Carlson, performances by the Tustin Young Marines, and music from the OC Concert Band. Solemn Closing: The ceremony concludes with a wreath-laying by the Orange Elks Lodge 1475, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps, and a finale performance of “Stars & Stripes Forever.”

“This event is an opportunity for our community to come together in remembrance, gratitude, and patriotism,” said Stephanie Alvarez, General Manager and event emcee. “We honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms we cherish today.”

Event 2: Tri-City Memorial Day Observance

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Old Santa Ana Cemetery (1919 Santa Clara Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92701)

Sponsored by the Orange County Cemetery District and local Veteran & Community Service Organizations, this unified event brings together the communities of Orange, Santa Ana, and Tustin. This special observance marks the United States 250th Independence Anniversary (1776–2026), placing a strong emphasis on honoring all military branches and veterans from all American conflicts.

What to Expect:

Ceremonies & Displays: A vibrant Parade of Flags, the placement of traditional Memorial Wreaths, historic speeches, and live patriotic music.

A vibrant Parade of Flags, the placement of traditional Memorial Wreaths, historic speeches, and live patriotic music. Living History: The service features historic salutes executed by authentic Civil War cannons.

The service features historic salutes executed by authentic Civil War cannons. Community Barbecue: Immediately following the event, attendees are invited to a Family Barbecue hosted at the American Legion Orange Post 132 (143 S. Lemon St., Orange, CA 92866). Guests are kindly requested to bring a side dish or dessert to share.

Event 3: Floral Park Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: 9:30 AM

Location: The Freedom Bell (Corner of 19th St. & Heliotrope Dr., Santa Ana, CA)

Nestled within the beautiful Historic Floral Park Neighborhood, this heartfelt neighborhood tradition brings neighbors and visitors together directly at the community’s historic Freedom Bell.

What to Expect:

Featured Performances: An incredible choral performance by the renowned All American Boys Chorus.

An incredible choral performance by the renowned All American Boys Chorus. Atmosphere: A classic, intimate neighborhood tribute emphasizing local unity, remembrance, and gratitude. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for comfortable seating.

A classic, intimate neighborhood tribute emphasizing local unity, remembrance, and gratitude. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for comfortable seating. The Grand Finale: The ceremony will conclude with a solemn, traditional tolling of the Freedom Bell.

The Legacy of Santa Ana’s Veteran Burials

The site of the Tri-City event, the Old Santa Ana Cemetery, is steeped in deep military history. Founded in 1870, this 29-acre landmark stands as a final resting place for generations of local pioneers and protectors.

Wars Represented: The cemetery holds the tombstones of veterans who served in every major American conflict dating as far back as the War of 1812.

The cemetery holds the tombstones of veterans who served in every major American conflict dating as far back as the War of 1812. The Civil War Connection: Local history preservation projects have heavily documented the grounds, identifying dozens of Union and Confederate Civil War veterans buried here. Notable graves can still be spotted by their historic tin markers labeled “G.A.R.” (Grand Army of the Republic) or “C.A.” (Confederate Army).

Local history preservation projects have heavily documented the grounds, identifying dozens of Union and Confederate Civil War veterans buried here. Notable graves can still be spotted by their historic tin markers labeled “G.A.R.” (Grand Army of the Republic) or “C.A.” (Confederate Army). The Soldiers’ Monument: Standing proudly near the front entrance since its dedication on Memorial Day in 1915, this historic monument honors the unknown soldiers of the Civil War and serves as a focal point for annual community remembrance.

A Brief History of Memorial Day

Originally known as Decoration Day, the holiday was born in the wake of the American Civil War—a conflict that claimed more lives than any other in U.S. history. In the late 1860s, townspeople and survivors began gathering in the spring to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with beautiful spring flowers.

Major General John A. Logan officially proclaimed the first national Decoration Day on May 30, 1868. While it initially focused exclusively on those lost during the Civil War, the staggering losses of World War I transformed the day into a broader commemoration. It evolved to honor all American military personnel who died serving their country in any conflict. Congress officially declared Memorial Day a federal holiday in 1971, anchoring it to the last Monday in May to give the nation a dedicated space to pause and remember.

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