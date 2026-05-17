Sun. May 17th, 2026
Anaheim Crime Domestic Violence Guns Tustin

Ex boyfriend who fled to Mexico arrested for fatally shooting mother of 3 in Tustin

ByArt Pedroza

May 17, 2026 ,

On May 16, 2026, the Tustin Police Department arrested Juan Marquez in connection with the murder of Sandra Rodriguez, which occurred on May 14, 2026, at the intersection of Yorba Street and Medford Avenue.

On May 14th, 2026, Tustin Police Department officers responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Sandra Rodriguez, 42 of Anaheim, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, Juan Marquez, 47 of Hawthorne, is a former boyfriend of Sandra and laid in wait near Sandra’s workplace. He killed her after she had left for home.

TPD Detectives were able to identify and confirm Marquez’s involvement in the shooting. Investigators learned that, following the homicide, Marquez fled across the U.S.-Mexico border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

An arrest warrant for Marquez was obtained and on the afternoon of May 16th, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), acting on the warrant, detained Marquez as he returned to the United States through the border checkpoint.

Tustin Police Detectives took Marquez into custody and booked him into the Orange County Jail on the charge of murder. He is currently being held without bail.

Rodriguez was an Anaheim resident who had just started a new job at a local nonprofit. She left behind two minor children and a young adult. Her oldest child turned 22 the day after Rodriguez was murdered. Her youngest child is 5-years-old.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Juan Marquez faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison, or life in prison without the possibility of parole (LWOP), under California law.

Because the Tustin Police Department explicitly detailed that Marquez “laid in wait” near Sandra’s workplace, prosecutors can elevate the base charge to First-Degree Murder.

The specific legal penalties and compounding sentencing factors Marquez faces include:

1. First-Degree Murder Sentence

  • Base Penalty: A conviction for first-degree murder in California carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

2. “Lying in Wait” Special Circumstance

  • The Law: Under California Penal Code Section 190.2(a)(15), intentionally killing a victim by means of “lying in wait” (concealing oneself, watching, and waiting for an opportune moment to launch a surprise attack) is classified as a special circumstance.
  • The Penalty: If prosecutors formally charge and prove this special circumstance, the law eliminates the standard 25-years-to-life sentence. Instead, the penalty automatically escalates to Life in Prison Without the Possibility of Parole (LWOP).

3. Firearm Enhancements

  • The Law: Under California’s Personal Use of a Firearm enhancement (Penal Code Section 12022.53(d)), intentionally discharging a firearm and causing great bodily injury or death during a felony carries a mandatory consecutive enhancement.
  • The Penalty: This adds an additional 25 years to life sentence that must be served after or in addition to the base murder sentence.

4. Flight to Avoid Prosecution

  • The Impact: While fleeing across the San Ysidro Port of Entry to Mexico does not carry a separate lengthy prison term on its own, a defendant’s flight is legally admissible in court as powerful evidence of “consciousness of guilt.” Prosecutors will use his immediate escape across the border to dismantle any defense claims of an accident or self-defense.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Guns Tustin

A woman was fatally shot in Tustin

May 15, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Public Safety Santa Ana SAPD

The Santa Ana Police are conducting a CDL and DUI Checkpoint tonight

May 15, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Huntington Beach

CDL and DUI checkpoint set for May 28 in coastal Orange County

May 14, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Garden Grove Missing Person Orange County

Silver Alert issued after senior goes missing in Garden Grove

May 17, 2026 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Domestic Violence Guns Tustin

Ex boyfriend who fled to Mexico arrested for fatally shooting mother of 3 in Tustin

May 17, 2026 Art Pedroza
2026 Elections California Democratic Party Elections Libertarian Party Orange County Politics Republican Party Santa Ana

Santa Ana 2026 Primary Election Voter Guide

May 17, 2026 Art Pedroza
Little Saigon Missing Person Orange County Seniors Vietnamese Westminster

Elderly woman missing in Orange County’s Little Saigon area

May 16, 2026 Art Pedroza