Elderly woman missing in Orange County’s Little Saigon area

The Westminster Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person.

Sloan Truong, age 77, was last seen yesterday at around 8:00 P.M. at her residence in the area of Westminster Blvd and Magnolia St. in the City of Westminster.

Age: 77

Sex: Female

Race: Vietnamese

Hair/Eyes: Black-Gray/Black

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 120

Clothing: Black undershirt with beige jacket, black pants, wearing one shoe and one slipper.

Anyone with information is urged to call WPD dispatch at 714-548-3212 or 9-1-1.

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