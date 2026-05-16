Sat. May 16th, 2026
Little Saigon Missing Person Orange County Seniors Vietnamese Westminster

Elderly woman missing in Orange County’s Little Saigon area

ByArt Pedroza

May 16, 2026

The Westminster Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person.

Sloan Truong, age 77, was last seen yesterday at around 8:00 P.M. at her residence in the area of Westminster Blvd and Magnolia St. in the City of Westminster.

  • Age: 77
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: Vietnamese
  • Hair/Eyes: Black-Gray/Black
  • Height: 5’2”
  • Weight: 120
  • Clothing: Black undershirt with beige jacket, black pants, wearing one shoe and one slipper.

Anyone with information is urged to call WPD dispatch at 714-548-3212 or 9-1-1.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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