Elderly woman missing in Orange County’s Little Saigon area

The Westminster Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person.
Sloan Truong, age 77, was last seen yesterday at around 8:00 P.M. at her residence in the area of Westminster Blvd and Magnolia St. in the City of Westminster.
- Age: 77
- Sex: Female
- Race: Vietnamese
- Hair/Eyes: Black-Gray/Black
- Height: 5’2”
- Weight: 120
- Clothing: Black undershirt with beige jacket, black pants, wearing one shoe and one slipper.
Anyone with information is urged to call WPD dispatch at 714-548-3212 or 9-1-1.