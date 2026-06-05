Irvine man arrested after bothering kids near coastal Orange County school

An Irvine resident faces serious legal trouble after community tips led to his arrest for allegedly driving around and harassing children near an Orange County elementary school, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Ivan Mendoza, a 21-year-old resident of Irvine, was arrested on June 4, 2026, for felony child endangerment following an intensive investigation by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Newland Elementary School, located at 8787 Dolphin Drive.

Community Tips Lead to Swift Arrest

According to reports from the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD), officers initially responded to the neighborhood surrounding the school following multiple reports of a man driving through the area and engaging in suspicious behavior targeting local children. To catch the suspect, the HBPD issued a public appeal for assistance to identify both the driver and the vehicle involved.

The response from the community was immediate. Utilizing community tips, detailed witness interviews, and evidence collected by detectives, investigators successfully identified Mendoza as the suspect. Detectives tracked down Mendoza on Thursday, June 4, placing him under arrest for felony child endangerment.

Potential Legal Charges and Sentences

Because Mendoza was arrested for felony child endangerment, his legal situation falls under California Penal Code Section 273a(a). Under California law, child endangerment becomes a felony when the suspect willfully causes or permits a child to suffer, or inflicts unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering under circumstances likely to produce great bodily harm or death.

If found guilty of felony child endangerment in California, Mendoza faces a state prison sentence of 2, 4, or 6 years and a maximum criminal fine of up to $10,000. If granted probation instead of a full prison term, the law requires a mandatory minimum of 48 months (4 years) of formal probation alongside completion of a mandatory one-year (52-week) child abuser’s treatment counseling program. The court will also likely issue a criminal protective order preventing any future contact with the victims. If prosecutors discover evidence of intent to commit a sex offense or kidnap, they may file additional felony charges, such as stalking or enticing a child, which carry separate, consecutive multi-year prison sentences.

Police Seek Additional Witnesses and Footage

The HBPD expressed deep gratitude to the vigilant community members whose tips led to a swift arrest. However, the investigation remains very active as detectives work to build a complete timeline of Mendoza’s actions.

Police are urging anyone who may have been contacted by Mendoza, witnessed the June 2 incident, or captured home security or dashcam footage of the area to come forward immediately. You can reach Detective Millar directly at 714-536-5961. To provide anonymous tips, contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).

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