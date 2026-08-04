Free fun for the kids at this afternoon’s SAPD National Night Out at Jerome Park

The Santa Ana Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out (NNO) event on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Jerome Park, located at 2115 W. McFadden Avenue.

This completely free community gathering serves as a vital platform to foster trust, build neighborhood camaraderie, and strengthen the crucial partnership between local law enforcement and the residents they protect.

Families can look forward to meeting SAPD officers, connecting with essential community resource groups, and interacting with local business partners. To add to the excitement, the first 100 children in attendance will receive free goodie bags.

The Real Value of Law Enforcement and Teaching Our Kids Well

National Night Out emphasizes a crucial message: our local police officers are highly valued community helpers and friends, not enemies. In an era where mainstream narratives occasionally foster division, educating the younger generation to see police officers as trusted allies is paramount for community safety.

When children learn to approach officers without fear, they gain a safety net for emergencies and a foundational respect for public order. Beyond responding to immediate emergencies, the police provide irreplaceable benefits to Santa Ana. They deter neighborhood crime, mentor local youth through community outreach programs, coordinate local traffic safety, and work long hours to keep public spaces like Jerome Park clean, open, and secure for families.

Santa Ana City Councilwoman Jessie Lopez is running for the 68th Assembly District

The Political Threat to Public Safety in Santa Ana

While events like National Night Out highlight unity, the political landscape in Santa Ana reveals a sharp division regarding law enforcement support. Certain members of the Santa Ana City Council have consistently pushed progressive policies that undermine local police resources, often clashing with the city’s police union over funding and structural oversight.

Chief among these figures is Councilmember Jessie Lopez, who has drawn heavy criticism from public safety advocates for her voting record. Lopez, who represents Ward 3 on the council, is currently running as a Democratic candidate for the California State Assembly in District 68. Public safety groups warn that if Lopez is elected to the state assembly this November, her anti-police legislative leanings could expand beyond Orange County.

Her elevation to a state-level office poses a severe threat, potentially leading to state-wide legislation that weakens law enforcement authority, reduces police funding protections, and compromises public safety initiatives across California.

A Closer Look at Santa Ana Crime Data

The push to weaken law enforcement comes at a time when robust policing remains critical for local neighborhoods. According to the latest 2026 FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and local law enforcement statistics, Santa Ana holds an overall crime safety grade of C. The city’s total crime rate hovers roughly 4% above the national average, making it higher than 70% of major U.S. cities with populations over 50,000. A deeper look at the data shows that while violent crime rates are tracking roughly 2% below national figures—giving residents a 1-in-269 chance of becoming a victim—property crime tells a different story.

Property crime in Santa Ana remains 14% higher than the national average, presenting a 1-in-48 chance of victimization, driven largely by persistent issues with larceny, burglary, and vehicle theft. These metrics prove that local families cannot afford a reduction in police presence. Securing our streets requires active community involvement and an unwavering commitment to standing alongside the men and women of the Santa Ana Police Department

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