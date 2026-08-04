Exploring exhibits and celebrating Chicano heritage this week at the OC Fair

Southern California’s premier summer celebration, the 2026 OC Fair, is officially underway in Costa Mesa and runs through August 16. Themed “Your Adventure Awaits,” the annual event at the OC Fair & Event Center brings together friends, family, and neighbors to showcase the rich artistry, traditions, and unique talents of the local community. Best of all, a massive lineup of immersive exhibits, livestock shows, and cultural celebrations are completely free with general fair admission.

Cultivating Millions for the Southern California Economy

The OC Fair is far more than just a destination for blue ribbons and carnival rides; it serves as a massive economic engine for the region. An independent economic impact study highlights the staggering scale of the fairground’s fiscal footprint:

$330.8 Million Economic Impact: The annual fair and year-round operations generate hundreds of millions of dollars in total economic activity for the local region.

The annual fair and year-round operations generate hundreds of millions of dollars in total economic activity for the local region. Job Creation: Fairground operations sustain roughly 5,960 local jobs, providing crucial temporary and permanent employment opportunities.

Fairground operations sustain roughly 5,960 local jobs, providing crucial temporary and permanent employment opportunities. Local Wages: The workforce supported by the fairgrounds accounts for over $312.5 million in localized wages.

The workforce supported by the fairgrounds accounts for over $312.5 million in localized wages. Local Tax Revenue: Fair activities directly contribute $33.9 million into local government tax revenue to fund city and county services.

Fair activities directly contribute $33.9 million into local government tax revenue to fund city and county services. Tourism Boost: In a single year, fairground visitors booked a collective 67,300 local hotel room nights, driving substantial business to nearby hospitality venues.

A Look at Five Years of Steady Attendance Growth

The popularity of the fair remains consistently strong. Since implementing daily capacity limits to manage crowd sizes and improve visitor comfort, attendance has seen steady, sustainable growth:

2025: 1,162,872 fairgoers (with 8 completely sold-out days)

1,162,872 fairgoers (with 8 completely sold-out days) 2024: 1,137,555 fairgoers

1,137,555 fairgoers 2023: 1,048,181 fairgoers

1,048,181 fairgoers 2022: 1,055,173 fairgoers

1,055,173 fairgoers 2021: Approx. 1,050,000 fairgoers (the first year transitioning to capacity-controlled ticketing)

Daily attendance for the 2026 season remains strictly capped at 55,000 paid guests per day to ensure short lines and an optimal user experience.

Top Immersive Exhibits and Events to Catch This Week

Creativity is on display around every corner of the fairgrounds. Visitors can plan their schedules around these featured cultural, retro, and artistic attractions:

El Pachuco Zoot Suit Fashion Show & Lowrider Exhibit: Happening August 9 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Plaza Pacifica. This event celebrates Chicano history and artistry with custom-built lowriders and an iconic fashion showcase.

Happening August 9 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Plaza Pacifica. This event celebrates Chicano history and artistry with custom-built lowriders and an iconic fashion showcase. REWIND: A VHS Revival: A heavy dose of 1980s nostalgia featuring hand-painted movie posters, soundtrack displays, live-painting demonstrations, a vintage arcade, and “The Hitchcock” speakeasy lounge.

A heavy dose of 1980s nostalgia featuring hand-painted movie posters, soundtrack displays, live-painting demonstrations, a vintage arcade, and “The Hitchcock” speakeasy lounge. Orange County Sand and Sea: Located inside the OC Promenade, this display lets guests explore coastal landmarks, browse culinary entries, interact with a marine touch tank, and try out virtual reality.

Located inside the OC Promenade, this display lets guests explore coastal landmarks, browse culinary entries, interact with a marine touch tank, and try out virtual reality. Featured Artist Showcases: Take a deep dive into local heritage by viewing the handcrafted guitars of Monica Esparza and the vibrant street-scene paintings of Gil Ortega.

Take a deep dive into local heritage by viewing the handcrafted guitars of Monica Esparza and the vibrant street-scene paintings of Gil Ortega. Echoes of Conflict at Heroes Hall: Honor military veterans by viewing Remembering Vietnam, a poignant museum exhibition loaded with artifacts, historical facts, and deeply moving personal stories from soldiers.

Rotating Livestock Shows and Animal Parades

The agricultural roots of Orange County are fully active in the livestock barns. Be sure to check out the rotating animal schedules before your visit:

Barnyard Fashion Parade: August 5

August 5 Dairy Goats and Cattle Exhibit: August 5–9

August 5–9 Urban Chickens Display: August 12–16

August 12–16 Global Livestock Exhibit: August 12–16

August 12–16 The Friesian Horse Club of Southern California: August 12–16

Essential OC Fair Visitor Details

Because tickets are capacity-controlled and not guaranteed at the gate, checking details ahead of time on the official OC Fair Website is highly recommended.

Dates & Hours: Open Wednesday through Sunday (Closed Mondays & Tuesdays). Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays (exhibit buildings close at 10 p.m.). Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays (exhibit buildings close at 11 p.m.).

Open Wednesday through Sunday (Closed Mondays & Tuesdays). Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays (exhibit buildings close at 10 p.m.). Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays (exhibit buildings close at 11 p.m.). Weekday Pricing: General adult admission is $13, youth (ages 6–12) is $9, and seniors (65+) are $10.

General adult admission is $13, youth (ages 6–12) is $9, and seniors (65+) are $10. Weekend Pricing: General adult admission is $18, youth is $9, and seniors are $10. Children aged 5 and under are free every single day.

General adult admission is $18, youth is $9, and seniors are $10. Children aged 5 and under are free every single day. Deals & Parking: Snag “Smart Start” adult tickets for $11 when arriving between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Every Day Passports are available for $60, granting entry on any day of the fair with zero blackout dates. General on-site vehicle parking is $15.

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