L.A. County man arrested for a violent robbery in north Orange County

A 40-year-old Pico Rivera man is in custody following a brutal robbery in Buena Park that left a victim with severe injuries requiring emergency surgery, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

The violent incident occurred on April 25, 2026, at approximately 8:47 a.m. in the 7700 block of San Rafael Drive. Buena Park Police Officers responded to the scene after a suspect forcefully targeted a pedestrian, stealing two gold necklaces and a pair of Apple AirPods.

Investigators initially described the assailant as an adult Hispanic male who wore a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and a distinct white mask featuring red markings.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevrolet Equinox identifiable by a black front fender.

Detectives from the Buena Park Police Department utilized the vehicle description to identify the suspect as Jesus Alejandro Rocha-Herrera.

Rocha-Herrera was apprehended by law enforcement officers on May 6, 2026, and a subsequently executed search warrant at his home uncovered the clothing worn during the crime.

Police Investigate Links to Additional Regional Crimes

Buena Park investigators strongly believe that Rocha-Herrera may not have acted in isolation or restricted his activities to a single event. Due to the specific operational methods and the disguise used, detectives are actively investigating whether he was involved in other similar unsolved robberies spanning across both Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Law enforcement officials are urging community members to come forward if they recognize the suspect, his vehicle, or if they have fallen victim to a similar crime. Anyone possessing information regarding this case or any related incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Christiansen directly at the Buena Park Police Department by calling 714-562-3976.

Severe Legal Penalties Looming for the Suspect

Because of the extreme force utilized during the commission of the crime, the suspect faces significant time in state prison under the California Penal Code. Legal experts and statutory guidelines outline the following potential criminal penalties:

Second-Degree Robbery (PC 211): Because the incident took place on a public street rather than inside an inhabited dwelling, it is classified as second-degree robbery, carrying a standard prison sentence of two, three, or five years .

Because the incident took place on a public street rather than inside an inhabited dwelling, it is classified as second-degree robbery, carrying a standard prison sentence of . Great Bodily Injury Enhancement (PC 12022.7): The victim’s severe trauma and resulting emergency surgery trigger a special sentencing enhancement for personally inflicting great bodily injury, adding a mandatory, consecutive three to six years to the base sentence.

The victim’s severe trauma and resulting emergency surgery trigger a special sentencing enhancement for personally inflicting great bodily injury, adding a to the base sentence. The Three Strikes Law Impact: In California, felony robbery is classified as a violent crime and a permanent “strike”, which severely enhances penalties for any future criminal offenses and restricts eligibility for early parole.

In California, felony robbery is classified as a violent crime and a permanent “strike”, which severely enhances penalties for any future criminal offenses and restricts eligibility for early parole. Financial and Collateral Consequences: The suspect faces maximum court-ordered fines of up to $10,000, felony probation conditions, and a lifelong restriction on owning or possessing firearms.

What Might Happen to the Suspect if he is Undocumented

If the suspect is undocumented, his immigration status will not shield him from the state criminal process; rather, he faces mandatory criminal prosecution first, followed by federal detention and deportation.

Criminal Justice Precedes Immigration Action

State Prosecution Take Priority: Rocha-Herrera will not be immediately deported; he must first stand trial for the state felony charges in California.

Rocha-Herrera will not be immediately deported; he must first stand trial for the state felony charges in California. State Prison Term: If convicted of second-degree robbery with a great bodily injury enhancement, he will serve his full multi-year sentence within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The Sanctuary State Exception

Exempt from Sanctuary Protections: Under California’s sanctuary law, the California Values Act (SB 54), local law enforcement generally cannot cooperate with immigration authorities. However, the law explicitly permits state and local agencies to notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when an individual is convicted of a serious or violent felony. [1, 2, 3]

Under California’s sanctuary law, the California Values Act (SB 54), local law enforcement generally cannot cooperate with immigration authorities. However, the law explicitly permits state and local agencies to notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when an individual is convicted of a serious or violent felony. [1, 2, 3] CDCR Inter-agency Cooperation: The CDCR is not bound by the same local restrictions and routinely cooperates with federal immigration authorities regarding individuals exiting state prison.

Federal Immigration Consequences

Aggravated Felony Categorization: Violent robbery causing great bodily injury is classified as an “aggravated felony” and a “crime involving moral turpitude” under federal immigration law.

Violent robbery causing great bodily injury is classified as an “aggravated felony” and a “crime involving moral turpitude” under federal immigration law. Immediate ICE Custody: Upon completing his prison sentence, Rocha-Herrera will be transferred directly to federal immigration custody.

Upon completing his prison sentence, Rocha-Herrera will be transferred directly to federal immigration custody. Permanent Removal: An aggravated felony conviction results in a mandatory removal order, stripping any right to request asylum, legal relief, or future lawful reentry into the United States.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related