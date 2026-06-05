Thieves arrested in Irvine Spectrum keyless car theft ring

Two suspects are facing steep fines and multi-year prison sentences after using advanced signal-jamming technology to rob a vehicle and harvest credit cards at the Irvine Spectrum, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Detectives tracked down and arrested Sabastian Rodriguez (46, of Cudahy) and Karen Gomez (30, of Los Angeles) after a surveillance operation caught them actively scouting for new targets at another Orange County park.

Below is the breaking news breakdown of the incident, the tech used by the thieves, and the severe legal penalties they now face under California law.

The Irvine Spectrum Heist and Arrest

The investigation launched when a victim at the Irvine Spectrum received real-time fraud alerts regarding unauthorized credit card charges. Upon checking their vehicle, the victim discovered their wallet had been stolen.

Irvine Police Department detectives tracked the suspects’ movement to another local park. During surveillance, officers observed the duo “shopping” for their next victim’s car. Upon detaining Rodriguez and Gomez, search units uncovered a signal jammer designed to disrupt keyless door locks, meaning the victim likely pressed their key fob to lock up, but the device secretly blocked the signal, leaving the car entirely open.

The Legal Wrap-Sheet: Severe Penalties Ahead

Because California treats identity theft and coordinated theft as severe offenses, both suspects face heavy legal penalties if convicted:

1. Identity Theft (California Penal Code § 530.5)

In California, identity theft is a “wobbler,” meaning prosecutors can charge it as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the dollar amount stolen and the suspects’ criminal histories.

Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Up to 1 year in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000. Felony: Up to 3 years in state prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Up to 3 years in state prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. Note: Penalties can be applied per count for every individual time a stolen card is used.

2. Conspiracy (California Penal Code § 182)

Conspiring with another person to commit identity theft significantly enhances the judicial consequences.

Felony Conspiracy: Can carry an independent prison sentence of up to 3 years.

Can carry an independent prison sentence of up to 3 years. Enhanced Financial Fine: Under California Penal Code § 182, receiving a felony conviction for conspiring to commit identity theft allows a judge to impose an enhanced fine of up to $25,000.

3. Operating a Signal Jammer (California Penal Code § 636.6)

Under California Penal Code § 636.6, using an illegal device to jam wireless signals during the commission of a crime is a separate offense.

Misdemeanor: Up to an additional year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Up to an additional year in county jail and a $1,000 fine. Device Forfeiture: The law mandates immediate, permanent forfeiture and destruction of the signal jammer.

Protecting Yourself: Don’t Just “Click and Walk”

This arrest serves as a major warning to Southern California shoppers. Modern tech allows thieves to bypass sophisticated anti-theft systems without breaking windows.

To protect your property, enforce these habits:

Check the Handle: Never rely solely on the beep of your key fob. Physically pull the door handle to confirm the lock mechanism engaged.

Never rely solely on the beep of your key fob. Physically pull the door handle to confirm the lock mechanism engaged. Hide Valuables: Keep wallets, electronics, and shopping bags completely out of sight or, ideally, leave them at home.

Keep wallets, electronics, and shopping bags completely out of sight or, ideally, leave them at home. Watch the Flash: Visually confirm that your vehicle’s parking lights flash to signal a successful lock.

If you suspect you have been targeted by digital lock-jamming or distraction theft in Orange County, report the incident immediately to the Irvine Police Department.

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