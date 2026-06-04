Shoplifter escalates theft to felony robbery with pepper spray at Santa Ana Hobby Lobby

A suspect entered Hobby Lobby at 1975 E. 17th Street, selected multiple jewelry items, and concealed them in her purse, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

When a store employee attempted to stop her from leaving without paying, she pulled out pepper spray and pointed it at the employee, causing him to back off for his safety.

She fled with the stolen merchandise and was later seen on surveillance video getting into the passenger seat of a white Kia Forte.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective M. Gutierrez at (714) 245-8362 or mgutierrez5@santa-ana.org.

Suspect vehicle: 2012 white Kia Forte with CA license plate 9RJD302.

Driver: Black female adult

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the details provided by the Santa Ana Police Department, the main suspect faces severe felony charges carrying a maximum penalty of up to 5 years in California state prison, while the driver faces charges as an accomplice.

Because this crime occurred at the Hobby Lobby in Santa Ana, California, the offenses fall strictly under the California Penal Code. Shoplifting escalates into much more serious crimes when force or weapons are introduced.

The Main Suspect (The Thief)

Even though this started as shoplifting, using pepper spray to prevent a store employee from recovering the merchandise elevates the entire event into a felony. She faces the following specific charges:

Second-Degree Robbery / “Estes Robbery” (Penal Code § 211 PC) : Under California law, an Estes robbery occurs when a shoplifter uses force or fear against loss prevention or store staff to complete the theft or escape. Penalty : A felony punishable by 2, 3, or 5 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Because robbery is classified as a violent felony, it counts as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

: Under California law, an Estes robbery occurs when a shoplifter uses force or fear against loss prevention or store staff to complete the theft or escape. Unlawful Use of Tear Gas / Pepper Spray (Penal Code § 22810(g)(1) PC) : Pepper spray is legally permitted in California only for self-defense. Brandishing or deploying it to facilitate a robbery or escape is a criminal offense. Penalty : This is a “wobbler” offense. It can be charged as a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in county jail or a felony punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison .

: Pepper spray is legally permitted in California only for self-defense. Brandishing or deploying it to facilitate a robbery or escape is a criminal offense. Assault with a Deadly Weapon or Causing Great Bodily Injury (Penal Code § 245 PC): Depending on the specific manner in which the chemical agent was used or threatened, prosecutors may also tack on assault enhancements or charges.

The Driver (The Getaway Driver)

The driver of the 2012 white Kia Forte cannot escape liability simply because she stayed in the car.

Aiding and Abetting / Principal to Robbery (Penal Code § 31 PC) : Anyone who knowingly drives a getaway vehicle to assist someone in escaping a robbery is considered an accomplice. Penalty : Under California law, an aider and abetter faces the exact same criminal charges and underlying prison time as the person who physically carried out the robbery (up to 5 years in state prison).

: Anyone who knowingly drives a getaway vehicle to assist someone in escaping a robbery is considered an accomplice. Accessory After the Fact (Penal Code § 32 PC) : If it cannot be proven that the driver knew about the robbery beforehand, but she knowingly helped the suspect hide or escape police afterward, she can be charged with this felony. Penalty : Up to 1 year in county jail or state prison , and fines up to $5,000

: If it cannot be proven that the driver knew about the robbery beforehand, but she knowingly helped the suspect hide or escape police afterward, she can be charged with this felony.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related