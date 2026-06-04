Police seek information on suspect who was bothering children in coastal O.C.

On Tuesday, the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious subject driving around, bothering children.

Since that time, police detectives have been actively investigating the case and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man and vehicle seen in Huntington Beach neighborhoods.

The vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan with silver and black wheels, driven by a light-skinned male with short dark hair. The vehicle is a newer-model, mid-size black four-door sedan, which visually matches the distinct silhouette and design language of an 11th-generation Honda Accord (model years 2023–2026).

If you recognize the vehicle or the suspect, or have any information that may assist investigators, please contact Lt. T. Archer at 714-374-1736.

As always, if you see suspicious activity, report it immediately.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The suspect driving around Huntington Beach faces severe legal consequences under California law, including potential imprisonment, heavy fines, mandatory lifetime sex offender registration, and a likely loss of his auto insurance policy.

While the Huntington Beach Police Department has not detailed the exact statements or physical actions involved, the specific legal charges, potential penalties, and auto insurance implications are detailed below.

Potential Criminal Charges & Legal Penalties

Based on the police reporting a subject “bothering children”, prosecutors typically pursue charges under California Penal Code Section 647.6 (Annoying or Molesting a Child under 18). Physical contact is not required to violate this statute.

First-Time Misdemeanor : If the suspect has no prior record, the offense is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in county jail , a fine of up to $5,000 , or both. He may also be placed on misdemeanor probation for up to three years and required to complete a 52-week sexual compulsion counseling program.

: If the suspect has no prior record, the offense is a misdemeanor punishable by , a fine of up to , or both. He may also be placed on misdemeanor probation for up to three years and required to complete a 52-week sexual compulsion counseling program. Felony Escalation : If the investigation reveals prior sex-related offenses, or if he attempted to lure a child under 14 into his vehicle to commit a felony, the charge becomes a felony. This carries a state prison sentence ranging from 2 to 6 years and a fine of up to $10,000 .

: If the investigation reveals prior sex-related offenses, or if he attempted to lure a child under 14 into his vehicle to commit a felony, the charge becomes a felony. This carries a state prison sentence ranging from and a fine of up to . Lifetime Sex Offender Registration: Any conviction under PC 647.6—whether a misdemeanor or a felony—carries a mandatory lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender under California Penal Code Section 290.

Impact on Auto Insurance

Because the vehicle was explicitly used as an instrument to commit or facilitate a crime (stalking or targeting minors), the suspect’s auto insurance will be severely affected:

Policy Cancellation : Virtually all auto insurance companies include a “moral turpitude” or criminal acts exclusion clause. If convicted of using his vehicle to stalk or harass children, his carrier will likely drop or non-renew his policy immediately due to the extreme risk profile.

: Virtually all auto insurance companies include a “moral turpitude” or criminal acts exclusion clause. If convicted of using his vehicle to stalk or harass children, his carrier will likely immediately due to the extreme risk profile. Premium Surges : If he manages to find another carrier, he will be classified as a high-risk driver. In California, a criminal record involving a vehicle can cause premiums to skyrocket by 100% to 300% .

: If he manages to find another carrier, he will be classified as a high-risk driver. In California, a criminal record involving a vehicle can cause premiums to skyrocket by . Denial of Comprehensive/Collision Claims: If the vehicle is damaged or vandalized due to public outrage over the incident, the insurance provider may deny coverage payouts, citing that the damages resulted from a deliberate criminal act.

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