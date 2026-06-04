Police raid residence in west O.C., arresting 7 and seizing illegal narcotics

A massive neighborhood drug operation was dismantled in Westminster, California, after police raided a home plagued by community complaints.

The Westminster Police Department (WPD) served a search warrant at a residence off Riverton Circle, detaining 23 individuals and arresting 7. Investigators seized heavy quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and deadly fentanyl with an estimated combined street value ranging between $15,000 and $25,000, depending on how the narcotics are divided for retail sale.

Below is a breakdown of the raid, the dangerous substances recovered, their regional street value, and the severe legal penalties the suspects now face under California law.

Inside the Riverton Circle Raid

For months, local residents reported a continuous flow of traffic at odd hours, suspected narcotics sales, and related neighborhood violence linked to the home. Acting on these citizen complaints, WPD Detectives executed a targeted search warrant. Upon entering the home, officers discovered and detained 23 people inside.

A total of seven subjects were booked into the Orange County Jail on outstanding warrants and felony drug sales charges.

Evidence Seized, Estimated Street Value, and Legal Penalties

The sheer volume of narcotics recovered points directly to a large-scale commercial distribution hub, pulling severe criminal charges under the California Health and Safety (HS) Code.

Methamphetamine Amount Seized: 318 Grams Estimated Street Value: $6,300 to $12,700 (Averaging $20 to $40 per gram on Southern California streets) Primary California Charge: HS 11378: Possession for Sale Potential Legal Penalties: 16 months, 2, or 3 years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, and absolute disqualification from drug diversion programs.

Fentanyl Powder Amount Seized: 52 Grams Estimated Street Value: $7,800 to $10,400 (Averaging $150 to $200 per gram for illicit powder) Primary California Charge: HS 11351: Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale Potential Legal Penalties: 2, 3, or 4 years in county jail, up to a $20,000 fine, and strict prosecution under state drug enforcement laws.

Fentanyl Pills Amount Seized: 87 Pills (35 Grams) Estimated Street Value: $170 to $435 (Averaging $2 to $5 per pill at street-level retail) Primary California Charge: HS 11351: Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale Potential Legal Penalties: Grouped with powder offenses, triggering standard felony incarceration terms and severe mandatory enhancements for street-level dealers.

Heroin Amount Seized: 10 Grams Estimated Street Value: $1,000 to $2,000 (Averaging $100 to $200 per gram depending on purity levels) Primary California Charge: HS 11351: Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale Potential Legal Penalties: 2, 3, or 4 years of incarceration, felony probation, and asset forfeiture.



Aggravating Enhancements

Because these individuals are facing felony charges for multiple hard drugs simultaneously, the Orange County District Attorney’s office can seek heavily enhanced sentences.

Prior Felonies and Warrants : The arrested individuals with prior drug convictions face an additional 3 consecutive years in state prison per prior felony.

: The arrested individuals with prior drug convictions face an additional 3 consecutive years in state prison per prior felony. Proposition 36 Realities : Under California’s Proposition 36 framework, the state cracks down aggressively on fentanyl traffickers. Dealing large volumes of fentanyl significantly triggers mandatory prison expansions and leaves zero room for sentence reductions.

: Under California’s Proposition 36 framework, the state cracks down aggressively on fentanyl traffickers. Dealing large volumes of fentanyl significantly triggers mandatory prison expansions and leaves zero room for sentence reductions. Immigration Status: For any non-citizens involved, a conviction under HS 11351 or HS 11378 results in mandatory deportation and permanent exclusion from the United States.

WPD credited the bust entirely to community members speaking up to protect their neighborhood. Local residents are encouraged to continue reporting suspicious activity to the Westminster Police Department tip line.

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