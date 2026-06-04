Caffeine craving leads to grand theft arrests in Costa Mesa

Two suspects were arrested in Costa Mesa, California after attempting to walk out of a local retail store with two high-end coffee machines valued at $1,000 each, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The absolute lack of a morning caffeine fix apparently drove the duo to desperate measures, but their high-stakes coffee run was permanently grounded when store security intervened.

After being directly confronted by loss prevention staff, the suspects dropped the pricey espresso makers and fled on foot. Local law enforcement quickly intervened, detaining and arresting both individuals nearby. The items were successfully recovered and returned to the store shelves.

The Legal Breakdown: High Costs for High-End Coffee

While the suspects left empty-handed, they are now facing severe legal consequences under California law. Because the stolen merchandise combined for a retail value of approximately $2,000, the crime surged past California’s critical $950 felony threshold.

The suspects face the following legal penalties:

Grand Theft (California Penal Code 487 PC): Stealing property valued over $950 is classified as grand theft. This charge is a “wobbler” in California, meaning prosecutors can file it as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspects’ criminal histories.

Stealing property valued over $950 is classified as grand theft. This charge is a “wobbler” in California, meaning prosecutors can file it as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspects’ criminal histories. Felony Penalties: If prosecuted as a felony, the suspects face 16 months, two years, or up to three years in state prison , along with maximum fines of up to $10,000.

If prosecuted as a felony, the suspects face , along with maximum fines of up to $10,000. Misdemeanor Penalties: Even if reduced to a misdemeanor, they face up to one year in a county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Even if reduced to a misdemeanor, they face up to and a $1,000 fine. Organized Retail Theft (PC 490.4): Because the two individuals acted in concert to steal retail merchandise, they could also face distinct commercial retail theft charges, which carry additional felony-level prison terms.

Because the two individuals acted in concert to steal retail merchandise, they could also face distinct commercial retail theft charges, which carry additional felony-level prison terms. Commercial Restraining Orders: Under California retail laws, the court can issue a two-year restraining order officially banning both suspects from ever stepping foot in that retail establishment again.

The message from Costa Mesa law enforcement is clear: if you need a caffeine kick, stick to the local drive-thru. Trying to bypass the register for a premium brewer will only land you a mugshot and a long date with a judge.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related