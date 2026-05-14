Two suspects arrested after a traffic stop on drug and weapons charges in coastal Orange County

Last Friday evening near Jim Johnson Sports Park, Orange County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop for multiple vehicle code violations, according to San Clemente Police Services.

During the stop, the driver and passenger consented to a vehicle search, which led to the discovery of illicit narcotics, drug paraphernalia, items commonly associated with drug sales, and approximately $3,300 in cash.

The deputies also located multiple firearms, including shotguns, handguns, and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Both occupants were arrested on multiple weapons and narcotics-related charges.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The suspects arrested near Jim Johnson Sports Park face severe potential legal penalties under California law, including substantial multi-year prison sentences, felony convictions, and asset forfeiture. Because they possessed firearms simultaneously with illegal narcotics intended for sale, California’s strict compounding sentencing laws apply.

Asset Forfeiture

Cash Confiscation: The $3,300 in cash will likely be permanently seized under California Asset Forfeiture Laws if prosecutors prove it constitutes proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Narcotics Charges

Possession for Sale (HS 11351 / HS 11378): Carrying items associated with sales (scales, packaging) elevates simple possession to a felony. This carries a standard prison sentence of 2 to 4 years .

Carrying items associated with sales (scales, packaging) elevates simple possession to a felony. This carries a standard prison sentence of . Drug Paraphernalia (HS 11364): Possessing pipes or ingestion devices is a misdemeanor, carrying up to 6 months in county jail.

Weapons Charges

Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle (PC 25400): If the handguns were hidden and unregistered to the occupants, this can be charged as a felony, carrying up to 3 years in prison .

If the handguns were hidden and unregistered to the occupants, this can be charged as a felony, carrying up to . Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (PC 25850): Carrying loaded shotguns or handguns in a vehicle on public roads is a felony if the suspects are not the registered owners, carrying up to 3 years in prison.

Compounding Enhancements (The Most Severe Penalties)

Armed While Possessing Controlled Substances (HS 11370.1): It is a distinct felony to simultaneously possess a loaded, operable firearm while carrying illicit narcotics (like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, or PCP). This charge carries a mandatory 2 to 4 years in state prison and explicitly disqualifies suspects from probation or diversion programs.

It is a distinct felony to simultaneously possess a loaded, operable firearm while carrying illicit narcotics (like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, or PCP). This charge carries a mandatory and explicitly disqualifies suspects from probation or diversion programs. Nexus of Guns and Sales (PC 12022): Being armed during a felony drug sales offense triggers a consecutive sentence enhancement of 3 to 5 additional years in prison, which is added on top of the base narcotics penalty.

Summary of Total Exposure

If convicted on all counts, the suspects face an aggregate sentence potentially exceeding 7 to 9 years in state prison, heavy financial penalties, and a lifetime ban from owning firearms. Actual sentences will depend on their prior criminal history and whether they are determined to be prohibited possessors (e.g., convicted felons).

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