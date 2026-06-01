Mon. Jun 1st, 2026
automobiles Crime Irvine Riverside County

Riverside County man arrested for breaking into cars at the Irvine Spectrum

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 1, 2026

Noah Adam Wise, 35, of Hemet, was arrested last week following a targeted traffic stop conducted by Irvine Spectrum security officers and local police after a string of vehicle burglaries, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The arrest stems from an investigation into three separate car break-ins that occurred at the Irvine Spectrum shopping center on May 20th.

The Investigation and Arrest

Following the May 20th break-ins, Spectrum security officers initiated a detailed investigation:

  • Surveillance: Officers analyzed security footage to identify the suspect and his vehicle.
  • The Stop: Law enforcement executed a strategic traffic stop last week to apprehend the suspect.
  • Recovery: Officers successfully recovered a portion of the stolen property and returned it to the victims.

Charges and Maximum Legal Penalties

Wise faces multiple criminal charges under the California Penal Code (PC) and Health and Safety Code (HS). The potential legal penalties for these offenses include:

  • Vehicle Burglary (PC 459): Classified as second-degree burglary. If charged as a felony, it carries a penalty of up to 3 years in county jail and a maximum fine of $10,000. If charged as a misdemeanor, it carries up to 1 year in county jail.
  • Possession of Burglary Tools (PC 466): Charged as a misdemeanor. This offense carries a penalty of up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (HS 11364): Charged as a misdemeanor. This offense carries a maximum penalty of up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Safety Tips for Visitors

Local authorities remind visitors to practice basic vehicle security when visiting high-traffic shopping centers:

  • Lock your doors every time you leave your vehicle.
  • Hide all valuables out of sight or move them to the trunk before arriving at your destination.
  • Report suspicious activity immediately to on-site security or local law enforcement.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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