Police investigate fatal gang-related shooting in Santa Ana

Santa Ana Police Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation regarding a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, at approximately 2:38 p.m., Santa Ana Police officers responded to 225 S. Newhope Street after reports of a man who had just been shot in the parking garage. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Jose Lagunas Orenday (30), suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene and pronounced Orenday deceased at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Orenday was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot. The incident is believed to be gang-related. Homicide Detectives are working to identify and locate additional witnesses who may have information related to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCC.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the details provided and California criminal law, an unidentified suspect in this case would face 25 years to life in state prison, up to life without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.

Because the crime occurred in Santa Ana, California, it is governed by the California Penal Code. A prosecutor would likely file several severe charges and sentencing enhancements based on the specific facts of the shooting:

Potential Criminal Charges

First-Degree Murder : Shooting a victim multiple times while they are sitting in a vehicle strongly indicates premeditation and deliberation under California Penal Code 187.

: Shooting a victim multiple times while they are sitting in a vehicle strongly indicates premeditation and deliberation under California Penal Code 187. Shooting from a Motor Vehicle: If the suspect fired from another car, they could face additional charges under California Penal Code 26100.

Sentencing Enhancements

Gang Enhancement : Because investigators believe the incident is gang-related, California Penal Code 186.22 adds a mandatory consecutive sentence of 10 years to life for violent felonies committed to benefit a criminal street gang.

: Because investigators believe the incident is gang-related, California Penal Code 186.22 adds a mandatory consecutive sentence of 10 years to life for violent felonies committed to benefit a criminal street gang. Firearm Enhancement : Using a gun to intentionally cause great bodily injury or death carries a mandatory consecutive enhancement of 25 years to life under California Penal Code 12022.53(d).

: Using a gun to intentionally cause great bodily injury or death carries a mandatory consecutive enhancement of 25 years to life under California Penal Code 12022.53(d). Special Circumstances: Firing a weapon from a vehicle with the intent to kill, or committing a murder to further the activities of a criminal street gang, qualify as “special circumstances” under California Penal Code 190.2. If proven, these trigger a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole (LWOP) or the death penalty (though California currently maintains an official moratorium on executions).

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