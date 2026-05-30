A traffic stop in north O.C. led to the arrest of catalytic converter thieves

A traffic stop for a vehicle code violation led to much more than a citation this week, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

While conducting a traffic stop in the area of Nutwood Avenue and the 57 Freeway, an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted to make a stop. Instead of immediately yielding, the driver entered the freeway before eventually slowing down. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, a female passenger exited and fled on foot. Moments later, the male driver also fled.

Responding officers quickly detained the female passenger in a nearby flood control channel. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, the male suspect was located and apprehended without incident after running into a nearby flood control tunnel.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several catalytic converters. Both suspects were arrested and booked on numerous charges, including grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

What started as a traffic stop ended with two arrests and the recovery of suspected stolen property.

The suspects face a combination of felony and misdemeanor penalties that could result in up to 3 years in state prison or county jail, plus thousands of dollars in fines.

Because the incident occurred near Nutwood Avenue and the 57 Freeway (jurisdiction of the Fullerton Police Department), they will be prosecuted under California law. Their specific exposure depends on whether the charges are filed as felonies or misdemeanors.

Breakdown of Criminal Penalties Charge Classification Maximum Jail/Prison Time Maximum Fine Grand Theft (PC 487) “Wobbler” (Felony or Misdemeanor) Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in prison

Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail Felony: Up to $10,000

Misdemeanor: Up to $1,000 Resisting Arrest / Fleeing (PC 148(a)(1)) Misdemeanor Up to 1 year in county jail Up to $1,000 Possession of a Controlled Substance (HS 11377 / 11350) Misdemeanor (typically) Up to 1 year in county jail Up to $1,000 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (HS 11364) Misdemeanor Up to 6 months in county jail Up to $1,000

Key Aggravating Factors for Sentencing

Value of the Property : Stealing catalytic converters automatically triggers a Grand Theft charge if the total replacement value of the stolen parts exceeds $950. [1]

: Stealing catalytic converters automatically triggers a charge if the total replacement value of the stolen parts exceeds $950. [1] The Driver’s Additional Exposure : The male driver faces unique exposure under California Vehicle Code 2800.1 (Evading an Officer) for failing to pull over immediately and entering the freeway. If the prosecution determines the driving was reckless, it can be elevated to a felony carrying up to 3 years in state prison. [1, 2, 3]

: The male driver faces unique exposure under California Vehicle Code 2800.1 (Evading an Officer) for failing to pull over immediately and entering the freeway. If the prosecution determines the driving was reckless, it can be elevated to a felony carrying up to 3 years in state prison. [1, 2, 3] Asset Forfeiture: The vehicle used to transport the stolen converters will be impounded, and the suspects will be liable for all towing and storage fees

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