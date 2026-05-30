Fri. May 29th, 2026
Crime Fullerton

A traffic stop in north O.C. led to the arrest of catalytic converter thieves

ByArt Pedroza

May 29, 2026

A traffic stop for a vehicle code violation led to much more than a citation this week, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

While conducting a traffic stop in the area of Nutwood Avenue and the 57 Freeway, an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted to make a stop. Instead of immediately yielding, the driver entered the freeway before eventually slowing down. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, a female passenger exited and fled on foot. Moments later, the male driver also fled.

Responding officers quickly detained the female passenger in a nearby flood control channel. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, the male suspect was located and apprehended without incident after running into a nearby flood control tunnel.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several catalytic converters. Both suspects were arrested and booked on numerous charges, including grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

What started as a traffic stop ended with two arrests and the recovery of suspected stolen property.

The suspects face a combination of felony and misdemeanor penalties that could result in up to 3 years in state prison or county jail, plus thousands of dollars in fines.

Because the incident occurred near Nutwood Avenue and the 57 Freeway (jurisdiction of the Fullerton Police Department), they will be prosecuted under California law. Their specific exposure depends on whether the charges are filed as felonies or misdemeanors.

Breakdown of Criminal Penalties

ChargeClassificationMaximum Jail/Prison TimeMaximum Fine
Grand Theft (PC 487)“Wobbler” (Felony or Misdemeanor)Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in prison
Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail		Felony: Up to $10,000
Misdemeanor: Up to $1,000
Resisting Arrest / Fleeing (PC 148(a)(1))MisdemeanorUp to 1 year in county jailUp to $1,000
Possession of a Controlled Substance (HS 11377 / 11350)Misdemeanor (typically)Up to 1 year in county jailUp to $1,000
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (HS 11364)MisdemeanorUp to 6 months in county jailUp to $1,000

Key Aggravating Factors for Sentencing

  • Value of the Property: Stealing catalytic converters automatically triggers a Grand Theft charge if the total replacement value of the stolen parts exceeds $950. [1]
  • The Driver’s Additional Exposure: The male driver faces unique exposure under California Vehicle Code 2800.1 (Evading an Officer) for failing to pull over immediately and entering the freeway. If the prosecution determines the driving was reckless, it can be elevated to a felony carrying up to 3 years in state prison. [1, 2, 3]
  • Asset Forfeiture: The vehicle used to transport the stolen converters will be impounded, and the suspects will be liable for all towing and storage fees

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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