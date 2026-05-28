Repeat offender arrested on drug charges along a trail in coastal Orange County

Last night, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Homeless Task Force (HTF) conducted proactive enforcement along the Santa Ana River Trail and contacted a woman in violation of the County ordinance prohibiting use of the trail after sunset.

The individual was arrested and found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

A records check also revealed multiple prior narcotics-related convictions, resulting in additional charges.

The HBPD remains committed to balancing compassion with enforcement by connecting those in need with available resources while also holding individuals accountable for unlawful activity that impacts public safety and quality of life in our community.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the scenario above, the female suspect is facing a combination of infraction, misdemeanor, and potentially felony charges under Orange County ordinances and California state law.

The specific legal penalties associated with each element of her arrest include:

1. Trail Curfew / Ordinance Violation

Charge : Violating the Orange County Parks and Flood Control District ordinance which closes the Santa Ana River Trail after dark.

: Violating the Orange County Parks and Flood Control District ordinance which closes the Santa Ana River Trail after dark. Classification : Infraction or misdemeanor (often treated as a criminal trespass violation).

: Infraction or misdemeanor (often treated as a criminal trespass violation). Penalties: A fine up to $250 for a standard infraction, or up to 6 months in county jail and a $1,000 fine if charged as a misdemeanor trespass.

2. Possession of Narcotics

Charge : Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (such as methamphetamine, heroin, or cocaine) under California Health and Safety Code § 11350 or § 11377.

: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (such as methamphetamine, heroin, or cocaine) under California Health and Safety Code § 11350 or § 11377. Classification : Standard misdemeanor (following California’s Proposition 47).

: Standard misdemeanor (following California’s Proposition 47). Penalties: Up to 1 year in county jail and a fine up to $1,000.

3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Charge : Possession of an instrument used for unlawfully injecting or smoking a controlled substance under California Health and Safety Code § 11364.

: Possession of an instrument used for unlawfully injecting or smoking a controlled substance under California Health and Safety Code § 11364. Classification : Misdemeanor.

: Misdemeanor. Penalties: Up to 6 months in county jail and a fine up to $1,000.

4. Sentence Enhancements for Prior Convictions

Charge : Because she has “multiple prior narcotics-related convictions,” prosecutors can trigger specific statutory escalations.

: Because she has “multiple prior narcotics-related convictions,” prosecutors can trigger specific statutory escalations. Classification : Elevated misdemeanor or felony under California Health and Safety Code § 11395 (or related prior-offender statutes).

: Elevated misdemeanor or felony under California Health and Safety Code § 11395 (or related prior-offender statutes). Penalties: Under California law, a repetitive history of certain drug offenses can elevate simple possession charges to a wobbler (chargeable as a felony). If successfully prosecuted as a felony enhancement, she could face 16 months to 3 years in state prison or county jail.

Summary of Total Exposure

If the charges run consecutively, she faces a maximum exposure of multiple years in custody (potentially 1 to 3+ years depending on the exact severity of the priors and narcotics found), alongside thousands of dollars in court fines, mandatory drug counseling, or formal probation.

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