CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for May 28 in coastal Orange County

Huntington Beach, CA – The Huntington Beach Police Department will hold a CDL/DUI Checkpoint on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on DUI crash and arrest history. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring impaired driving.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Huntington Beach Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe. The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.

The Huntington Beach Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Legal Penalties Facing Suspects at this Checkpoint

Getting busted on DUI or CDL charges at this checkpoint carries an average of $13,500 in total fines and penalties and an automatic driver’s license suspension for a first-time offense (May 2026 D… p. 1).The specific legal penalties under California Vehicle Code are strictly split between standard drivers and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holders:

Standard Non-Commercial DUI Penalties

A first-time standard DUI is processed as a misdemeanor and carries severe judicial and administrative consequences:

Fines: Court fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, which balloon to $1,800–$3,000+ after statutory court assessments and fees are added.

Court fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, which balloon to after statutory court assessments and fees are added. Jail Time: Up to 6 months in county jail, though first-time offenders without aggravating factors typically receive informal probation instead.

Up to in county jail, though first-time offenders without aggravating factors typically receive informal probation instead. License Suspension: A 6-month administrative suspension from the California DMV. You must install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for 6 months to maintain unrestricted driving privileges.

A from the California DMV. You must install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for 6 months to maintain unrestricted driving privileges. DUI School: Mandatory 3 to 9 months of state-licensed alcohol and drug education classes.

Mandatory of state-licensed alcohol and drug education classes. Probation: 3 to 5 years of informal (summary) probation.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Penalties

Commercial drivers are held to a much stricter standard. The legal Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit for a CDL holder is dropped to 0.04% (half the standard 0.08% limit). Getting busted triggers severe professional and legal consequences, even if you are driving your personal vehicle off-duty:

CDL Suspension: A mandatory minimum 1-year suspension of your commercial driving privileges. This increases to 3 years if you were transporting hazardous materials.

A of your commercial driving privileges. This increases to 3 years if you were transporting hazardous materials. No Restricted License: Unlike standard drivers, CDL holders cannot apply for a restricted commercial license to drive for work during their suspension period.

Unlike standard drivers, CDL holders to drive for work during their suspension period. Lifetime Ban: A second DUI conviction results in a permanent, lifetime revocation of your CDL.

A second DUI conviction results in a of your CDL. Standard Criminal Penalties: You will still face up to 6 months in jail, $390 to $1,000 in base fines, and mandatory DUI education programs alongside the commercial ban.

Impact on Auto Insurance

Getting busted for a DUI at the Huntington Beach checkpoint will cause your auto insurance premiums to skyrocket or face immediate cancellation. In California, a DUI conviction triggers severe, long-term financial consequences that multiply your baseline driving costs:

1. Premium Surcharges (Rates Double or Triple)

Expect your annual car insurance premium to increase by 70% to over 150% .

. According to recent California insurance data, a driver with a clean record pays an average of $2,416 annually; after a DUI, that average leaps to $7,774 per year —a massive increase of $5,358.

—a massive increase of $5,358. Over a typical three-year post-DUI high-risk period, this translates to over $16,000 in extra out-of-pocket costs just to stay insured.

2. Loss of the California “Good Driver” Discount

Under California law, a DUI conviction instantly strips you of your 20% California Good Driver discount .

. By statute, you are barred from reclaiming this discount for 10 full years from the date of the violation.

3. Mandatory SR-22 Filing

To get your suspended driver’s license reinstated by the DMV, you must have your insurer file an SR-22 Certificate of Financial Responsibility .

. This form proves you carry California’s mandated minimum liability coverage.

While the administrative filing fee is only $25 to $50, the form officially alerts your insurer that you are a high-risk driver, triggering the premium spikes. You must maintain this SR-22 on file continuously for 3 years.

4. Non-Renewal or Dropped Coverage

Many standard insurance companies will refuse to renew your policy or cancel your coverage altogether once they pull your updated motor vehicle record.

or cancel your coverage altogether once they pull your updated motor vehicle record. If dropped, you will be forced to shop in the non-standard marketplace with specialty “high-risk” insurers (such as Mercury, Progressive, or specialized sub-standard brokers), where coverage options are narrower and basic liability rates are significantly inflated.

5. Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Complications

For commercial drivers, the insurance fallout is career-ending. Even if you receive a DUI while off-duty in your personal vehicle, your CDL is suspended for a minimum of 1 year (May 2026 D… p. 1).

Commercial fleet insurance providers strictly refuse to insure drivers with a recent DUI on their record. Consequently, most trucking and delivery companies will terminate your employment immediately because you become entirely uninsurable under their corporate policies.

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