Mon. May 25th, 2026
Crime Drugs Fullerton homeless

Scary residential burglar caught after he passed out in a stairwell in north Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

May 25, 2026

On May 17, 2026, police officers responded to the area of Haddonfield Loop and Deerpark Dr. regarding a residential burglary that occurred while an elderly female resident was home, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Fortunately, the suspect never made contact with the victim during the incident.

During the investigation, the responding officer recognized the suspect from prior contacts and continued actively searching for him following the burglary.

Meanwhile, Property Crimes Detectives identified the suspect and obtained a $1 million warrant for his arrest.

On May 23, 2026, officers responded to the area of N. State College Blvd. and E. Nutwood Ave. regarding a call of a male passed out in a nearby stairwell. That intersection is at the CSUF campus.

Upon arrival, the officers located the burglary suspect and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Property Crimes Detective Bautista at (714) 738-6880.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or submit information online through www.occrimestoppers.org

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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