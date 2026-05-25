Scary residential burglar caught after he passed out in a stairwell in north Orange County

On May 17, 2026, police officers responded to the area of Haddonfield Loop and Deerpark Dr. regarding a residential burglary that occurred while an elderly female resident was home, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Fortunately, the suspect never made contact with the victim during the incident.

During the investigation, the responding officer recognized the suspect from prior contacts and continued actively searching for him following the burglary.

Meanwhile, Property Crimes Detectives identified the suspect and obtained a $1 million warrant for his arrest.

On May 23, 2026, officers responded to the area of N. State College Blvd. and E. Nutwood Ave. regarding a call of a male passed out in a nearby stairwell. That intersection is at the CSUF campus.

Upon arrival, the officers located the burglary suspect and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Property Crimes Detective Bautista at (714) 738-6880.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or submit information online through www.occrimestoppers.org

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