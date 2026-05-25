Mon. May 25th, 2026
Emergencies OC Sheriff OCFA Orange County Public Safety

The explosion risk at the Garden Grove hazmat site has been eliminated

ByArt Pedroza

May 25, 2026

OCFA Interim Fire Chief TJ McCovey and Incident Commander Craig Covey updated the situation in Garden Grove today with good news. They said that threat of a BLEVE involving a 7,000 gallon tank at GKN Aerospace is now considered to eliminated A BLEVE is short for a Boiling Liquid Evaporating Vapor Explosion.

Members of the OCFA’s Emergency team went into the tank zone again to validate what they were seeing and get accurate temperature readings. They were able to verify that the tank had a crack and the pressure had been released.

They also reported that the tank’s internal temperature has been stabilized and is now dropping. It has fallen from 100 to 93 degrees F.

They also noted that the reason they were not taking more temperature readings over the past few days was because of the enormous risk posed to their emergency team. In an effort to reduce risk they refrained from doing up close temperature checks during the day while the sun was beaming down on the tank.

Because they were only taking temperature readings at night there was a delay in informing the public about the ongoing temperature of the chemical. In fact their team worked all night yesterday in order to confirm that the BLEVE threat was over.

While the BLEVE is now off the table the OCFA is continuing to maintain the evacuation zones. When it is safe to return to the affected homes the OCFA and the OC Sheriff will announce this to the media and the public.

Be sure to follow the OCFA at https://x.com/OCFireAuthority to keep getting their updates. We will continue to post about this emergency as well.

The OC Sheriff is providing resource updates here.

SHELTERS & CARE CENTERS

For impacted residents, the following shelters and care centers are open. 

Please call the Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085 for information on shelter status as shelter vacancy can fluctuate.

RV ShelterAddressPhone NumberSpaces/Hookups
OC Fair & Events Center 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626Enter Gate 4, Lot E(714) 628-7085 (Public Hotline)25 spaces with hookups75 spaces without hookups

5/24/26 8:45 p.m. Update: The new Los Alamitos High School shelter is open as of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. Shelter capacity has increased at Golden West College. All other shelters listed below are full at this time. 

The County Emergency Operations Center and American Red Cross are working to open additional shelters as quickly as possible.

ShelterAddressPhone NumberAnimals Accepted
 Los Alamitos High School 3591 West Cerritos Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720(714) 628-7085 (Public Hotline)Pets Allowed
Golden West College Gymnasium (North Entrance)15744 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647(714) 628-7085 (Public Hotline)No pets allowed
Mile Square Regional Park – Freedom Hall16801 Euclid Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708(714) 973-6600Pets AllowedOC Animal Care AKC trailer located here.
John F Kennedy High School8281 Walker Street, La Palma, CA 90623(714) 220-4101Pets AllowedOC Animal Care AKC trailer located here.
Ocean View High School17071 Gothard Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647(714) 848-0656Pets Allowed
Los Amigos High School 16566 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708(714) 628-7085 (Public Hotline)Small pets allowed
Savanna High School 301 North Gilbert Street, Anaheim, CA 92801(714) 628-7085 (Public Hotline)Small pets allowed
Care CenterAddressPhone NumberAnimals Accepted
Ehlers Center 8150 Knott Ave. Buena Park(714) 236-3870Pets Allowed
Westminster Senior Center 8200 Westminster Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683(714) 895-2878 

*Note: Care Centers close at 8:00 PM.

About the Editor

The Editor of the New Santa Ana blog, Art Pedroza, has worked in safety and risk control for over 30 years. He is a former 40-hour Hazwoper (Hazardous Waste and Emergency Response Operations) instructor with experience in refineries and construction. He has spent over 15 years in risk control in commercial insurance. He is a former member of the Orange County Emergency Medical Services Commission. Pedroza currently teaches for a painting apprenticeship program at Cerritos College and he is a part-time lecturer at CSUF in their School of Public Health.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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