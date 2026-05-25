The Anaheim Police are searching for a missing woman who has autism and social anxiety

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Lien Thuy Nguyen. Ms. Nguyen is a Vietnamese-speaking female with autism and social anxiety.

She was last seen yesterday at approximately 6:40 a.m. leaving a residence in the City of Fountain Valley on foot and is known to use public transportation. She may have later been seen around 8:30 a.m. near Katella Ave and Harbor Blvd in Anaheim.

Ms. Nguyen is described as:

5’4”, approximately 130 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Walks with a limp

She was last seen wearing: White bucket hat Yellow jacket Dark pants Pink socks Dark colored shoes



She was also carrying a blue floral suitcase and a blue grocery bag.

If you see Ms. Nguyen or know of her whereabouts, please contact Anaheim Police Department immediately at 714-765-1900 or call 911 if the sighting is current.

The vast majority of missing persons under similar circumstances—roughly 85% to 90%—are found safe within the first 48 to 72 hours.

Several distinct factors heavily influence the statistical likelihood of finding someone in a case like this:

Critical Timing Windows

First 24 Hours : This is the highest probability window for a safe recovery. Because she was seen recently at a major transit intersection (Katella Ave and Harbor Blvd), local authorities focus heavily on immediate regional tracking.

: This is the highest probability window for a safe recovery. Because she was seen recently at a major transit intersection (Katella Ave and Harbor Blvd), local authorities focus heavily on immediate regional tracking. Public Transportation: Utilizing buses or trains expands the physical search radius quickly, but transit systems are equipped with extensive security cameras. This makes it easier for agencies like the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and police to retrace her steps.

Impact of Vulnerabilities

Autism and Anxiety : Individuals with autism who wander often seek out specific comforts or quiet places to escape sensory overload. Her severe social anxiety and language barrier (Vietnamese-speaking) mean she is highly unlikely to approach strangers for help, making public sightings and immediate calls to 911 absolutely vital.

: Individuals with autism who wander often seek out specific comforts or quiet places to escape sensory overload. Her severe social anxiety and language barrier (Vietnamese-speaking) mean she is highly unlikely to approach strangers for help, making public sightings and immediate calls to 911 absolutely vital. High-Visibility Identifiers: Her distinct clothing (bright yellow jacket, white bucket hat, pink socks) and her physical gait (walking with a limp) drastically improve the chances of a citizen recognizing her and reporting it quickly.

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