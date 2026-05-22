Garden Grove chemical tank evacuation and emergency shelter information

An active chemical emergency is unfolding in Orange County. Fire and law enforcement officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for a large area surrounding GKN Aerospace. An inoperable valve has left a 34,000-gallon tank of methyl methacrylate completely unstable. First responders warn that the tank is currently in a state of crisis and is at risk of either a violent rupture or a thermal explosion.

According to Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Division Chief Craig Covey, the tank initially heated up so severely that the outer shell physically bulged. That structural deformation is an immediate indicator of a potential BLEVE (Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion).

Industrial tech experts and firefighters on the scene have stated that the crisis has progressed past the point of mitigation, leaving only two possible outcomes:

Outcome 1 (Best-Case Scenario) : The tank’s structural shell fails and cracks open under the extreme pressure, spilling roughly 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of toxic liquid onto the ground and parking lot.

: The tank’s structural shell fails and cracks open under the extreme pressure, spilling roughly 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of toxic liquid onto the ground and parking lot. Outcome 2 (Worst-Case Scenario): The chemical enters full thermal runaway. The internal pressure violently overwhelms the bulged container, triggering a thermal explosion / BLEVE that would likely ignite nearby storage tanks holding secondary chemicals and fuel.

Because of this immediate threat, authorities have expanded the evacuation perimeter across parts of four local cities. If you live or work anywhere near this zone, you must stay informed and ready to act.

The Mandatory Evacuation Zone

The evacuation boundary covers a large grid across the Garden Grove, Stanton, Cypress, and Anaheim borders. If you are within these borders, leave immediately:

North Boundary : Ball Road

: Ball Road South Boundary : Trask Avenue

: Trask Avenue West Boundary : Valley View Street

: Valley View Street East Boundary: Dale Street

Where to Go: Official Emergency Shelters

Three fully operational evacuation centers are open to residents, displaced workers, and families seeking safety:

Major Road Closures

Traffic in the area is heavily impacted as police block access to the hot zone. Plan for major delays and use alternate routes:

Beach Boulevard is entirely shut down between Garden Grove Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue.

is entirely shut down between Garden Grove Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue. Local surface streets feeding into the evacuation grid are closed to all non-emergency vehicles.

State Route 22 remains open but is experiencing secondary traffic delays due to the surface street closures.

Stay Connected and Verified

An evacuation order is a lawful directive. If you are inside the perimeter, pack your essential documents, medications, and pets, and exit the area now.

Verify Your Address: Check your exact location on the City of Garden Grove Emergency Portal.

Check your exact location on the City of Garden Grove Emergency Portal. Call for Support: The city has opened a 24-hour hotline at 714-741-5444 for immediate help, questions, or neighborhood status updates.

The city has opened a 24-hour hotline at for immediate help, questions, or neighborhood status updates. The OCFA’s Public Information Hotline phone number is (714) 628-7085. All resources and support personnel have been identified and are on standby.

We will continue to update this page as local authorities release new information regarding containment efforts and shelter capacity.

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