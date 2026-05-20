Three young men wanted for stealing apparel from a Santa Ana store

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a theft that occurred on 04/07/2026, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspects entered a business, concealed multiple shirts and jeans, and exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

The suspects then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Based on the layout, signage, and specific fixtures visible in the surveillance footage, this incident likely occurred inside a Macy’s or a similar major department store (such as T.J. Maxx or Marshalls).

The three suspects are all men. Two appear to be Hispanic and one appears to be African American. One of the Latino suspects had a bowl cut and the other had a broccoli style haircut. All three suspects appear to be young.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact Police Investigative Specialist V. Hernandez at (714) 245-8372 or via email at VHernandez@santa-ana.org.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The legal penalties these suspects face depend heavily on the total retail value of the stolen merchandise under California law. Because the crime took place at a business in Santa Ana, California, it is governed by the California Penal Code.

The suspects will likely face one of two primary charges, alongside potential conspiracy enhancements:

1. Misdemeanor Shoplifting (Value of $950 or Less)

If the total combined value of the stolen shirts and jeans is $950 or less, the offense is classified as a misdemeanor shoplifting charge under California Penal Code 459.5. For a standard conviction, the legal penalties generally include: [1, 2, 3]

Jail Time : Up to 6 months in county jail.

: Up to 6 months in county jail. Fines : A maximum criminal fine of up to $1,000.

: A maximum criminal fine of up to $1,000. Probation & Community Service : Informal probation and court-ordered community service.

: Informal probation and court-ordered community service. Civil Restitution: Business owners can also issue civil demands under PC 490.5 to recover up to $500 for costs incurred from the theft.

2. Grand Theft / Commercial Burglary (Value Over $950)

If the total value of the items exceeds $950, the charge escalates to Grand Theft under California Penal Code 487 or Commercial Burglary under PC 459. Grand theft is a “wobbler” in California, meaning prosecutors can charge it as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspects’ criminal histories.

Misdemeanor Grand Theft : Punishable by up to 1 year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

: Punishable by up to 1 year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Felony Grand Theft : Punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail or state prison, and fines up to $10,000.

: Punishable by 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail or state prison, and fines up to $10,000. Full Restitution: The suspects would be ordered by the court to pay back the exact value of the stolen items.

3. Conspiracy Enhancements

Because the incident involved three suspects acting together to execute the crime, prosecutors may also file Conspiracy (Penal Code 182) charges. If convicted of conspiracy to commit a felony or misdemeanor, the suspects can face additional jail time or penalties equal to that of the underlying theft crime itself.

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