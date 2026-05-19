Unlicensed juvenile on illegal eMoto busted in unincorporated Santa Ana

Yesterday in unincorporated Santa Ana, a deputy observed a juvenile riding this eMoto on the roadway. The juvenile was stopped and cited for driving without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, and riding without a helmet, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s North Patrol division.

The eMoto was also impounded for 30 days, which can result in significant storage and towing fees.

California law classifies eMotos as Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs), meaning they are not permitted on public roads, sidewalks, or bike lanes unless specifically authorized.

Please know the rules of the road and understand the type of vehicle your loved ones are riding. Ride responsibly and keep eMotos limited to approved OHV areas.

The juvenile suspect faces infractions or misdemeanor charges, traffic fines, and a delayed driver’s license, while the parents face substantial impound fees and potential civil liability, with a likely increase in their household auto insurance premiums.

The impounded vehicle is an IGC Tuttio Soleil01 electric dirt bike (often branded as Tuttio Soleil01 or Tuttio Soleil01-LO), custom-equipped with a Guts Racing ribbed seat cover.

Estimated Price

Retail Price: Typically retails between $1,100 and $1,500 depending on the specific battery variant (e.g., Soleil01 SE or Soleil01-LO) and active platform promotions.

Key Specifications

Motor: 3000W mid-drive motor.

3000W mid-drive motor. Top Speed: Approximately 37 mph to 40 mph.

Approximately 37 mph to 40 mph. Battery: 48V (typically 21Ah to 23Ah) lithium-ion pack.

48V (typically 21Ah to 23Ah) lithium-ion pack. Design Features: Distinctive white open-lattice frame fairing, mid-drive configuration, and a red rear coilover suspension shock.

Penalties Faced by the Juvenile Suspect

Because the suspect is a minor, these traffic violations are typically handled in juvenile traffic court:

Traffic Fines : The juvenile will face separate monetary fines for each citation: driving without a license (California Vehicle Code CVC 12500), operating an unregistered vehicle (CVC 4000a), failure to provide proof of insurance (CVC 16028a), and riding without a helmet (CVC 27803).

: The juvenile will face separate monetary fines for each citation: driving without a license (California Vehicle Code CVC 12500), operating an unregistered vehicle (CVC 4000a), failure to provide proof of insurance (CVC 16028a), and riding without a helmet (CVC 27803). License Delay : Under California law, committing traffic violations or driving without a license as a juvenile can result in the court ordering the DMV to delay the minor’s eligibility to get a driver’s license by one year.

: Under California law, committing traffic violations or driving without a license as a juvenile can result in the court ordering the DMV to delay the minor’s eligibility to get a driver’s license by one year. DMV Point Record: Even without a license, the DMV creates a driver record for the minor. Citations like driving without a license can add points to this record, impacting their ability to get affordable insurance in the future.

Penalties and Liabilities for the Parents

As the legal guardians, the parents carry the financial and administrative burden of the incident:

Impound and Storage Fees : The 30-day impoundment of the eMoto will result in mandatory towing fees and daily storage rates. In Orange County, 30 days of storage plus tow fees easily accumulate to $1,500 to $2,500 , which the parents must pay to recover the vehicle.

: The 30-day impoundment of the eMoto will result in mandatory towing fees and daily storage rates. In Orange County, 30 days of storage plus tow fees easily accumulate to , which the parents must pay to recover the vehicle. Parental Liability : Under California Vehicle Code CVC 17707 and civil parental responsibility laws, parents are civilly liable for damages or injuries caused by their minor child operating a vehicle on public roads.

: Under California Vehicle Code CVC 17707 and civil parental responsibility laws, parents are civilly liable for damages or injuries caused by their minor child operating a vehicle on public roads. Contributing to Delinquency: In extreme cases, if parents knowingly permitted the minor to repeatedly ride an illegal, unregistered vehicle on public streets, they could technically face a misdemeanor charge for permitting an unauthorized minor to drive (CVC 14604).

Impact on Auto Insurance

The family’s auto insurance policy will experience immediate financial consequences:

Premium Surcharges : Insurance companies evaluate the risk of the entire household. A household minor getting cited for major infractions (like unlicensed driving) signals high risk, which typically triggers a significant hike in the parents’ auto insurance premiums upon policy renewal.

: Insurance companies evaluate the risk of the entire household. A household minor getting cited for major infractions (like unlicensed driving) signals high risk, which typically triggers a upon policy renewal. Policy Exclusion : To prevent soaring premiums, the insurance company may require the parents to sign a “Named Driver Exclusion,” explicitly stating the policy will never cover the juvenile if they operate any family vehicle.

: To prevent soaring premiums, the insurance company may require the parents to sign a “Named Driver Exclusion,” explicitly stating the policy will never cover the juvenile if they operate any family vehicle. No Coverage for This Incident: Because an eMoto classified as an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) is illegal on public roads, standard auto insurance policies will not cover any damages or liabilities stemming from this specific incident.

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