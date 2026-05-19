OCTA seeks talented Orange County students to serve on next Teen Council

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is accepting applications for its 2026-27 Teen Council, a chance for high school students to get hands-on experience, learn about the transportation industry, engage with transportation planning, and contribute valuable perspectives toward programs and projects.

Students selected for the council will serve throughout the 2026-27 school year. In all, the program will consist of six meetings, beginning in August.

The OCTA Teen Council members build teamwork, leadership and professional skills through OCTA staff workshops and are provided with networking and leadership opportunities. In the past years, members were encouraged to work alongside peers and share insights on emerging trends to help OCTA create marketing campaigns, including helping with initiatives such as the Youth Ride Free pass.

Applications are due by May 31, 2026, and are available online at OCTA.net/TeenCouncil.

“The OCTA Teen Council is a great opportunity for youth to be engaged in transportation issues and have a voice in shaping a sustainable transportation system that benefits every community in Orange County” said OCTA Chair Jamey M. Federico. “We look forward to welcoming the next generation of dedicated young people.”

To apply, students must be between the ages of 13 and 18 as of Sept. 1, 2026, reside in Orange County, and be entering grades 9 through 12 at a public, private, or home school within Orange County. Along with the application, students must submit answers to brief essay questions and a letter of recommendation.

In addition to building communication and collaboration skills, time spent on the council can count toward community service hours and enhance resumes for college applications. At the end of their term, members are invited to an OCTA Board of Directors meeting to receive recognition.

For more information on OCTA’s Teen Council and to apply, visit OCTA.net/TeenCouncil.

About OCTA

The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county’s 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation. To sign up for more OCTA news, visit octa.net/GetConnected.

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