Orange County to pause use of possibly toxic chemicals that affect our creeks and coast

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA – Following months of community outcry, OC Public Works announced a pause on herbicide spraying across Orange County Flood Control District channels. During the pause, OC Public Works will stop spraying county-wide and instead observe the growth patterns of invasive species to evaluate the safest and most effective procedures for removal.

The pause builds on the San Juan and Trabuco Creek Channels Pilot Project underway with Vice Chair Katrina Foley. At her March 2026 Town Hall, Vice Chair Foley announced the pilot project to evaluate manual and mechanical removal methods in the San Juan and Trabuco Creek channels as part of a broader effort to reduce chemical use in Orange County waterways.

“Other counties are turning to Orange County for leadership as we advance evidence‑based weed‑management plans that prioritize community health and safety first,” said Vice Chair Katrina Foley, Fifth District. “Harmful toxins have no place in our waterways. I appreciate the Orange County Public Works team for responding to community concerns and pausing applications. We must stay focused on expanding natural alternatives to herbicides and restoring our native habitats for the long term.”

OC Public Works Actions Since March 1 Town Hall

OCPW obtained regulatory approvals for pilot program in San Juan Creek and Trabuco Creek channels on April 29, 2026. These included approvals from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, Army Corps of Engineers, and State Water Resources Control Board. Biological surveys are still required prior to performing any manual removal of vegetation. OCPW will provide at least 7-day notice to my office before performing manual vegetation removal in San Juan Creek and Trabuco Creek channels. Temporary pause on spraying and deploying field crews began on April 30, 2026, allowing for internal quality assurance review of all maintenance work. Crews will be deployed as their individual work assignments have been cleared. The caveat is that if inspectors identify a facility in immediate need of vegetation management, OCPW may deploy crews to conduct maintenance, which may include the use of herbicide. OCPW will provide at least 7-day notice to any affected Board office prior to performing any maintenance work that involves the use of herbicide. Third-party review of OCPW’s Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program in May 2026. Evaluation underway regarding the use of contractors vs. in-house crews for certain maintenance work (including spraying). OCPW made updates to website to include additional information on flood protection and vegetation management: www.ocfloodchannels.com .

To inquire about Supervisor Foley’s media availability, please contact Latisha Townsend at (714) 559-8364.

About Orange County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Katrina Foley

Vice Chair Katrina Foley was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2022 to represent the newly established District 5, which includes the cities of Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Dana Point, a large portion of Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, as well as the unincorporated areas of Coto de Caza, Emerald Bay, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Rancho Mission Viejo, Stonecliffe and Wagon Wheel. This is her second term on the Board of Supervisors, where she previously served District 2.

Vice Chair Foley’s 2026 Board appointments include:

Chair – Orange County Housing Finance Trust

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA)

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA)

Orange County Audit Oversight Committee

OC Public Libraries Advisory Board

Newport Bay and South Orange County Watershed Executive Committees

Transportation Corridor Agency – Foothill/Eastern

Transportation Corridor Agency – San Joaquin Hills

Coastal Greenbelt Authority

Urban Counties Caucus

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