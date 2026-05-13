Two suspected gang members arrested for a stabbing in Santa Ana

Detectives arrested two suspects in connection with a September 2025 stabbing that left two men injured, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

On September 6, 2025, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Santa Ana Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of West Washington Avenue regarding reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A third individual sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victims were involved in a confrontation with several suspects. During the altercation, two victims were stabbed before the suspects fled the scene.

Homicide Detectives conducted an extensive follow-up investigation and identified the suspects as 20-year-old Elvis Camacho Calleja of Diamond Bar and 20-year-old Jonathan De Leon of Santa Ana.

On May 12, 2026, detectives arrested both Camacho Calleja and De Leon without incident.

Camacho Calleja was booked for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon (Penal Code § 245(a)(1)), conspiracy (Penal Code § 182), and gang enhancements. De Leon was booked for two counts of attempted murder (Penal Code § 664/187(a)), conspiracy (Penal Code § 182), and gang enhancements.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related