Joint police effort ends coastal Orange County Dog Beach burglary run with two arrests

A collaborative effort between the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Huntington Beach Police Department, and Fountain Valley Police Department resulted in the arrest of two burglary suspects believed to be connected to multiple crimes throughout Orange County.

OCSD detectives were conducting surveillance on a vehicle linked to burglary investigations in their jurisdiction when they located it in Huntington Beach shortly after it was involved in a vehicle burglary at the Huntington Beach Dog Beach.

When the vehicle attempted to leave the area, detectives requested assistance from local law enforcement partners.

Working together, officers from HBPD, FVPD and OCSD assisted in the investigation and apprehension efforts, resulting in the arrest of two adult suspects. Investigators recovered burglary tools and stolen property belonging to the Dog Beach victim. Further investigation linked the male suspect to a recent vehicle burglary in San Clemente and the fraudulent use of stolen credit cards.

This apprehension was made possible through strong interagency collaboration and partnership.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the criminal allegations outlined by the Huntington Beach Police Department and California penal codes, the suspects face multiple severe charges with cumulative legal penalties.

Second-Degree Auto Burglary (PC 459)

Because the break-ins involved vehicles (at Dog Beach and San Clemente) rather than a residence, they are classified as second-degree burglary. In California, this is a “wobbler” offense that can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony:

Felony Penalties : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years of county jail confinement and a maximum fine of $10,000 per count.

: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years of county jail confinement and a maximum fine of $10,000 per count. Misdemeanor Penalties: Up to 1 year in an Orange County jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Possession of Burglary Tools (PC 466)

Since investigators recovered specialized entry tools from the vehicle, the suspects will be charged with possession of burglary tools.

Penalties: This is a misdemeanor carrying up to 6 months in county jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property (PC 496(a))

The recovery of the Dog Beach victim’s items from the suspects’ vehicle triggers stolen property charges.

Penalties: If the total value of the recovered property exceeds $950, it is a felony carrying up to 3 years in jail. If the value is $950 or less, it is treated as a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail.

Fraudulent Use of Stolen Credit Cards (PC 484f)

The male suspect faces additional distinct charges for using the cards stolen from the San Clemente vehicle break-in.

Penalties: Forgery or fraudulent use of a credit card can be prosecuted as grand theft (felony; up to 3 years in jail) if the stolen goods or cash obtained exceed $950, or petty theft (misdemeanor; up to 6 months in jail) if under that threshold.

Aggravating Sentencing Factors

Because the Orange County Sheriff’s Department linked the suspects to a broader pattern of “multiple crimes throughout Orange County,” prosecutors from the Orange County District Attorney’s office will likely seek consecutive sentencing rather than concurrent sentencing. If convicted as felonies across multiple distinct incidents, the male suspect could face an aggregated prison sentence spanning several years.

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