Mon. Jun 1st, 2026
Civic Affairs Entertainment Santa Ana Youth Activities

Celebrating America’s 250th at Santa Ana’s 14th Annual 4th of July Spectacular

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 1, 2026

The City of Santa Ana is gearing up for its 14th Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Centennial Park. This year’s milestone event marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, promising an unforgettable, free evening of community pride, live music, and dazzling lights from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A Look Back: The History of July 4th in Santa Ana

While the modern incarnation of the city-hosted celebration at Centennial Park is marking its 14th year, Santa Ana’s tradition of honoring Independence Day goes back over a century.

  • The 19th Century Roots: In the late 1800s, community-led 4th of July festivities took over downtown Santa Ana, centered on 4th Street. A historic highlight from July 4, 1890, shows the newly reformed Santa Ana Fire Department leading a massive local parade.
  • The Golden Era of Parades: By 1900, the fire department officially sponsored the annual gatherings. Turn-of-the-century residents eagerly anticipated these day-long events, which featured dramatic greased-pole climbs, a “greased pig catch,” bicycle races, baseball games, and evening fireworks.
  • The Modern Tradition: To provide a safe, centralized space for professional pyrotechnics and family recreation, the City established its formal annual tradition at Centennial Park over a decade ago. It has since grown into a massive celebration, regularly drawing over 10,000 local residents.

What to Expect at the 2026 Celebration

Centennial Park (located at 3000 W. Edinger Ave.) will be packed with entertainment for all ages. Attendees are highly encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics.

  • Live Music: Dance along to high-energy live entertainment by the headlining Tina Aldana Band.
  • Patriotic Pup Contest: Dress your four-legged friends in their finest red, white, and blue gear to compete for community bragging rights. (Note: All dogs must remain on leashes).
  • Kids Zone & Resources: Keep the little ones busy with dedicated kids’ activities, inflatables, and interactive booths hosted by local community resource groups.
  • Local Food Trucks: Skip cooking and treat yourself to a wide variety of local flavors and street food available on-site.
  • The Grand Finale: Make sure you are settled in by 8:45 p.m. for a breathtaking, 20-minute professional fireworks spectacular that will illuminate the sky. To keep the park safe for everyone, personal fireworks are strictly prohibited.

Show Off Your Business: Vendor Applications Open!

Are you a local business owner, artisan, or food vendor? The City of Santa Ana wants you to bring your flavor and craft to this historic 250th-anniversary crowd.

Exhibitor and food vendor applications are officially open but closing fast. Submit your application through the City of Santa Ana Fourth of July Portal before June 9 at 5:00 p.m. to secure your spot.

For more details on free on-site parking, event schedules, and vendor guidelines, visit the official Santa Ana Fourth of July Event Page.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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