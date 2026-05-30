Why Tom Steyer might be the worst Democrat running for Governor of California

The California gubernatorial race is heating up, and voters face a critical choice about the state’s economic and social future. While several candidates are vying for the leadership of the world’s fifth-largest economy, billionaire Tom Steyer’s platform and approach raise significant concerns for the state’s fiscal health, public safety, and business climate.

Here is a look at why Tom Steyer’s proposed policies could negatively impact California, and why alternative Democratic options like Xavier Becerra and Matt Mahan present more balanced paths forward.

High Costs and No Relief at the Pump

California consistently faces some of the highest gasoline prices in the nation, heavily impacting working-class families and daily commuters. Steyer’s aggressive environmental platform, while focused on climate change, heavily emphasizes stringent regulations and fossil fuel restrictions without providing immediate, practical mechanisms to lower energy costs. For everyday Californians struggling with the cost of living, a platform that prioritizes top-down environmental mandates over immediate price relief at the pump is unsustainable.

Public Safety and the Justice System

A primary concern regarding Steyer’s platform is his alignment with highly progressive criminal justice policies. Critics argue that these policies focus heavily on systemic reforms at the expense of accountability and public safety. In an era where many California communities are increasingly concerned about retail theft, property crime, and public safety, a hands-off approach to prosecuting criminal offenses risks undermining the rule of law and leaving local businesses and residents vulnerable.

Taxes, Spending, and the Impact on Business

California’s business environment is already heavily burdened by complex regulations and high corporate tax rates. Steyer’s platform calls for increased government spending funded by higher taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals. However, historical economic data shows that such policies often trickle down, hurting the broader economy.

Business Outflow: High taxes incentivize small businesses and major corporations alike to relocate to more business-friendly states.

High taxes incentivize small businesses and major corporations alike to relocate to more business-friendly states. Job Loss: As businesses face higher operational costs, hiring slows down, directly impacting employment opportunities for Californians.

As businesses face higher operational costs, hiring slows down, directly impacting employment opportunities for Californians. Inflationary Pressures: Increased government spending can worsen local inflationary pressures, making goods and services more expensive for everyone.

The Problem of Wealth and Political Influence

Beyond specific policies, there is a fundamental philosophical issue with Steyer’s candidacy: the attempt to self-fund a path to high office. Voters across the political spectrum are increasingly weary of wealthy individuals using personal fortunes to buy political influence and elections. A democracy functions best when leaders rise through grassroots support and community service, rather than through multi-million dollar ad campaigns that drown out competing voices.

Better Alternatives: Becerra and Mahan

Fortunately, California Democrats have alternative choices who offer more pragmatic, experienced governance:

Xavier Becerra: With a long history of public service as California’s Attorney General and a federal cabinet official, Becerra brings a deep understanding of the law and institutional governance. His background offers a more measured approach to balancing progressive values with the practical enforcement of the law, ensuring that public safety remains a priority.

With a long history of public service as California’s Attorney General and a federal cabinet official, Becerra brings a deep understanding of the law and institutional governance. His background offers a more measured approach to balancing progressive values with the practical enforcement of the law, ensuring that public safety remains a priority. Matt Mahan: As a mayor and former tech entrepreneur, Mahan represents a practical, results-oriented approach to governance. Mahan focuses heavily on government accountability, measurable outcomes, and addressing core municipal issues like homelessness and public safety without relying solely on tax increases. His background allows him to bridge the gap between progressive goals and the realities of running a business-friendly economy.

Conclusion

California requires a leader who understands that environmental and social progress cannot come at the expense of economic survival and public safety. Tom Steyer’s platform risks raising taxes, driving away businesses, and failing to secure local communities. For a stable and prosperous future, voters should look toward proven public servants who offer balanced, accountable leadership.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related