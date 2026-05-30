Probationer arrested and drugs seized after a traffic stop in central Orange County

Earlier this month, a police officer conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. During the stop, the driver was identified as being on federal probation, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Corporal Kelly and PSD Pomix (a K9 officer) conducted an open-air sniff, and PSD Pomix alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the recovery of more than 1,800 Xanax tablets and over $14,000 in cash.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales. Great teamwork by patrol, and great job Pomix!

Street Value of the Seized Drugs

The estimated street value of the 1,800 seized Xanax tablets is between $5,400 and $9,000, assuming a standard wholesale/mid-level illicit market price.

Law enforcement agencies and drug rehabilitation metrics evaluate the street value of illicit alprazolam (Xanax) based on specific criteria.

Price Per Unit Breakdown

Average Street Price: On the illicit market, a standard 2 mg Xanax “bar” typically sells for an average of $3 to $5 per pill .

On the illicit market, a standard 2 mg Xanax “bar” typically sells for an average of . Single-Unit Retail Markup: If sold individually to end-users in a street-level environment, the price can spike to anywhere from $10 to $20 per pill depending on local scarcity. If a dealer liquidated all 1,800 pills individually at a premium price of $15 each, the total retail street yield could reach as high as $27,000 .

If sold individually to end-users in a street-level environment, the price can spike to anywhere from depending on local scarcity. If a dealer liquidated all 1,800 pills individually at a premium price of $15 each, the total retail street yield could reach as high as . Bulk Discount Adjustments: Because the suspect was carrying a large volume (1,800 tablets) alongside $14,000 in cash, they were operating as a mid-level distributor rather than a street-level user. In bulk transactions, dealers generally lower the per-pill price closer to the $3 mark.

Counterfeit Risk Factors

It is highly common for large batches of street Xanax to be counterfeit, often pressed with cheaper synthetic compounds or highly dangerous additives like fentanyl. Law enforcement chemical testing will determine the exact purity of the tablets, which ultimately dictates the finalized valuation presented by prosecutors in court.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The suspect faces severe state felony charges, a total revocation of federal probation resulting in immediate prison time, and asset forfeiture. Under California law, possession of a controlled substance for sale is a serious felony, heavily exacerbated by the massive volume of drugs and cash seized.

State Law Criminal Penalties

Because the arrest was made by the Fountain Valley Police Department (FVPD) in Orange County, California, the suspect will primarily face state prosecution under the California Health and Safety Code (HSC):

Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale (HSC 11375): Xanax (Alprazolam) is a Schedule IV controlled substance. Possessing it with intent to sell is a felony carrying a penalty of up to 3 years in California state prison .

Xanax (Alprazolam) is a Schedule IV controlled substance. Possessing it with intent to sell is a felony carrying a penalty of . Sentencing Enhancements: The sheer quantity of contraband—over 1,800 tablets—can be used by prosecutors as overwhelming evidence of intent to sell rather than personal use. While statutory weight enhancements usually trigger at higher thresholds for Schedule IV drugs, a judge may consider the scale of operation as an aggravating factor to impose the maximum allowable sentence.

Federal Probation Revocation

Because the driver was already on federal probation at the time of the stop, this arrest constitutes a severe violation of their release conditions.

Mandatory Detention: The federal probation officer will issue a detainer or warrant. The suspect will likely be transferred to federal custody after local processing.

The federal probation officer will issue a detainer or warrant. The suspect will likely be transferred to federal custody after local processing. Revocation Sentence: A federal judge can completely revoke probation and sentence the individual to serve the remainder of their original underlying prison sentence, plus additional time for the violation.

Asset Forfeiture

Seizure of Cash: Under California’s asset forfeiture laws, the $14,000 in cash will be seized. Because the cash was found in immediate proximity to a large volume of narcotics, it is legally presumed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales. The state (or federal government, if adopted) will initiate civil forfeiture proceedings to permanently keep the money.

Vehicle Code Penalties

Traffic Violations: Depending on the specific violations that initiated the stop, the suspect faces additional misdemeanor charges or infractions, which may include fines or driver’s license suspension.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related