Man who murdered a couple at their mobile home in Santa Ana accepts a plea deal

A quiet neighborhood in Santa Ana became the scene of a horrific double homicide and arson in June 2022. While the recent courtroom developments offer a legal resolution, the surface-level headlines miss the chaotic, drug-fueled chain of events that led to the tragic deaths of Steven Lucero and Jillian Jones. Here is the true story behind the case, the web of street-level disputes that triggered it, and the looming prison sentence for the gunman.

The tragedy did not begin at the Bit O’Home Trailer Park. Instead, it started with a street-level property dispute involving a homeless man, a middleman, and a targeted confrontation.

The Original Theft: Victim Steven Lucero allegedly stole a pickup truck and an attached trailer belonging to a homeless acquaintance named Brian Salemi .

Victim Steven Lucero allegedly stole a pickup truck and an attached trailer belonging to a homeless acquaintance named . The Street Sale: Lucero then sold the stolen vehicle and equipment to a local buyer known on the streets as “ Boo Boo .”

Lucero then sold the stolen vehicle and equipment to a local buyer known on the streets as “ .” The Investigation: Hours before the murder, Jason Phillip Blanchard and his associate, John Acosta , met with Salemi in Fountain Valley, and then tracked down “Boo Boo” at his home in Westminster.

Hours before the murder, and his associate, , met with Salemi in Fountain Valley, and then tracked down “Boo Boo” at his home in Westminster. The Refusal: Boo Boo did not give the stolen equipment back. This refusal infuriated Blanchard. After stopping to smoke methamphetamine, Blanchard and Acosta headed directly to Lucero’s mobile home to exact revenge for the bad transaction.

Boo Boo did not give the stolen equipment back. This refusal infuriated Blanchard. After stopping to smoke methamphetamine, Blanchard and Acosta headed directly to Lucero’s mobile home to exact revenge for the bad transaction. The Confrontation: Upon forcing his way into the home, Blanchard aggressively demanded, “Where is it?” and “What did you do with it?” When Lucero claimed ignorance, Blanchard opened fire, killing Lucero and his girlfriend, Jillian Jones, who was an innocent bystander.

Upon forcing his way into the home, Blanchard aggressively demanded, “Where is it?” and “What did you do with it?” When Lucero claimed ignorance, Blanchard opened fire, killing Lucero and his girlfriend, Jillian Jones, who was an innocent bystander. The Cover-Up: To destroy the evidence, the mobile home was set ablaze, leaving the victims’ bodies badly burned inside the wreckage. Blanchard fled the county and was eventually tracked down by police in Barstow.

Jillian Alise Jones

On May 26, 2026, just as his trial was underway in an Orange County courtroom, Blanchard accepted a plea deal. Originally facing first-degree murder charges that carried a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Blanchard instead pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Under the terms of the struck plea agreement, Blanchard faces a 14-year state prison sentence.

Blanchard remains in custody and is scheduled to be officially sentenced by an Orange County Superior Court judge on June 5, 2026. While the plea deal guarantees prison time, family members of the victims are left wrestling with a legal system that traded a potential life sentence for 14 years.

Blanchard was represented by Assistant Public Defender Sara Ross from the Orange County Public Defender’s Office. She vigorously criticized the police investigation as “shoddy” and argued that Blanchard’s associate, John Acosta, was the actual shooter trying to pin the crime on her client.

The state was represented by Deputy District Attorney Casey Cunningham. He argued that Jason Phillip Blanchard went to the mobile home uninvited and shot the couple “for no reason” before returning to burn the evidence.

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