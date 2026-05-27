The Santa Ana Police are trying to identify a woman who attacked a restaurant employee

Detectives are trying to identify a female suspect, who was involved in a verbal altercation with a restaurant employee regarding her order, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

On May 12, 2026, the suspect threw her bowl of food at the victim’s chest and fled through the shopping center located in the 1300 block of W. 17th Street.

The suspect is believed to be Hispanic, between 18 and 25 years old, and has long dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to contact Police Investigative Specialist C. Rodriguez at (714) 245-8403.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the incident described in the alert from the Santa Ana Police Department, the suspect is facing criminal charges under the California Penal Code. Threw a bowl of food at an employee’s chest constitutes intentional, unlawful physical contact.

If identified and apprehended, the suspect faces the following primary legal penalties:

Primary Criminal Charges

Battery (California Penal Code § 242) : Throwing an object or food that strikes another person constitutes battery. Because it occurred against a restaurant worker, it is typically charged as a misdemeanor.

: Throwing an object or food that strikes another person constitutes battery. Because it occurred against a restaurant worker, it is typically charged as a misdemeanor. Assault (California Penal Code § 240): The verbal altercation and the act of throwing the bowl (the unlawful attempt to commit a violent injury) also satisfy the elements of criminal assault.

Potential Penalties & Sentences

Because the crime is generally prosecuted as a misdemeanor battery, the maximum statutory penalties include:

Up to 6 months in county jail .

. A maximum fine of $2,000 .

. Criminal probation (usually 1 to 3 years).

(usually 1 to 3 years). Mandatory restitution to the victim (covering any medical costs, damaged clothing, or therapy).

Factors That Could Increase Penalties

The severity of the final charges can escalate depending on specific details of the incident:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (PC § 245) : If the food thrown was scalding hot or if the bowl itself was heavy enough (e.g., ceramic or thick glass) to be capable of causing great bodily injury, prosecutors can elevate the charge to a felony. Felony assault carries a penalty of up to 4 years in state prison .

: If the food thrown was scalding hot or if the bowl itself was heavy enough (e.g., ceramic or thick glass) to be capable of causing great bodily injury, prosecutors can elevate the charge to a felony. Felony assault carries a penalty of up to . Criminal Trespass: If she was ordered to leave the establishment during the altercation and refused before launching the attack, additional trespassing charges could be filed.

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