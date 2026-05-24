Porch pirates busted by the Irvine Police

Porch pirates thought they were making an express getaway… but they forgot that the Irvine Police Department’s Prime Team has eyes in the sky, noses on the ground, and technology working in real time.

With the help of the IPD’s drone team, K9 officers, and our Real-Time Crime Center, police officers quickly tracked down the two suspects involved in multiple package thefts in the community.

During the investigation, the suspects were also found in possession of stolen property, stolen credit cards, and drug paraphernalia.

Camren Ashley Crooks, 51, of Huntington Beach, and Ryan Joseph Neal, 43, of Long Beach were arrested and booked into Orange County Jail for multiple felony charges.

The irony of someone named Crooks turning out to be a criminal…

Legal Penalties Facing the Suspects

Based on the arrest details provided by the Irvine Police Department, Camren Ashley Crooks and Ryan Joseph Neal are facing several specific California felony and misdemeanor charges based on the items found in their possession.

The potential legal penalties for each of these offenses in California include:

1. Grand Theft / Felony Package Theft

The Offense : Stealing multiple packages from different properties can be charged as grand theft (California Penal Code 487) if the total value exceeds $950, or if it is charged as a series of coordinated grand thefts.

: Stealing multiple packages from different properties can be charged as grand theft (California Penal Code 487) if the total value exceeds $950, or if it is charged as a series of coordinated grand thefts. Felony Penalty: Up to 3 years in county jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

2. Receiving or Possession of Stolen Property

The Offense : Under California Penal Code 496(a), it is illegal to buy, receive, conceal, or withhold property that you know to be stolen. Because they were booked on felony charges, the value of this property likely exceeds $950.

: Under California Penal Code 496(a), it is illegal to buy, receive, conceal, or withhold property that you know to be stolen. Because they were booked on felony charges, the value of this property likely exceeds $950. Felony Penalty: Up to 3 years in county jail and a maximum fine of $10,000.

3. Credit Card Fraud / Identity Theft

The Offense : Possession of stolen credit cards with the intent to use them fraudulently violates California Penal Code 484e (Grand Theft of an Access Card).

: Possession of stolen credit cards with the intent to use them fraudulently violates California Penal Code 484e (Grand Theft of an Access Card). Felony Penalty: Up to 3 years in county jail and significant fines.

4. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Offense : Under California Health and Safety Code 11364, possessing pipes, needles, or other equipment used for consuming illegal drugs is a misdemeanor.

: Under California Health and Safety Code 11364, possessing pipes, needles, or other equipment used for consuming illegal drugs is a misdemeanor. Misdemeanor Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Cumulative Impact

Because both individuals were booked into the Orange County Jail on multiple felony counts, their total potential sentences could be structured consecutively. If convicted on all felony counts, they could face several years in state prison or county jail, alongside mandatory restitution to repay the victims for the stolen packages and credit cards.

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