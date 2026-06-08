DUI Checkpoint set for June 13 in north Orange County

The La Habra Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on June 13, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits. Sergeant T. Nelson announced that checkpoint locations are strictly data-driven, targeting areas with historically high rates of impaired driving crashes to clear dangerous drivers from the roads. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal in California, driving under their influence remains completely illegal. The agency emphasizes that impairment is not limited to alcohol; prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs with warning labels can also lead to a DUI charge. Funding for this public safety initiative is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Local Checkpoint History and Common Locations

While the department keeps the exact location of this operation undisclosed to maximize its deterrent effect, past local data reveals where enforcement typically occurs. The La Habra Police Department frequently sets up checkpoints along major thoroughfares such as Harbor Boulevard (often between Las Palmas and Las Riendas) and West Lambert Road. Heavily traveled corridors near intersections like Harbor Boulevard and Imperial Highway are also common enforcement spots due to their proximity to local businesses and nightlife.

Serious Financial and Legal Consequences

Getting caught driving while impaired carries devastating consequences that extend far beyond a night in jail. A first-time DUI conviction in California results in an average of $13,500 in fines and legal penalties, along with an immediate driver’s license suspension. Beyond the court-ordered fines, a DUI conviction will severely impact your auto insurance. Drivers will see their premiums skyrocket, often doubling or tripling, as insurers reclassify them as high-risk operators. You will also be required to file an SR-22 certificate to reinstate your driving privileges, which cements these inflated insurance rates for a minimum of three to five years.

How to Stay Safe and Out of Trouble

The most effective way to avoid the steep costs of a DUI is to plan your travel before taking your first drink or dose of medication. If you intend to consume alcohol, marijuana, or impairing prescription drugs, always coordinate a sober designated driver, or book a ride via platforms like Uber or Lyft. If you are already driving and happen to spot a checkpoint ahead, it is entirely legal under California law to safely turn around or take a different route, provided you do not break any traffic laws while doing so. Should you pass through the checkpoint, remain calm, follow the officers’ explicit instructions, and have your valid driver’s license ready.

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