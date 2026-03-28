Corona man arrested for coastal O.C. road rage incident involving cyclists

On 3/21/26 at 11:00 a.m., a road rage incident occurred in the city of Newport Beach between cyclists and a blue BMW sedan, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

The NBPD traffic division opened an investigation into the incident and began conducting interviews and reviewing relevant video evidence.

On 3/26/26, investigators executed a search warrant in the city of Corona. At the conclusion of the warrant service, a male suspect (Samir Sweiss, resident of Corona) was arrested for 245(A)(1)PC- assault with a deadly weapon and 148(a)(1)PC- obstruct/delay arrest related to the above-mentioned incident.

Additionally, a blue BMW M3 was seized from the residence as evidence. The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with additional information can contact Sergeant Sabrina Fabbri at sfabbri@nbpd.org.

Editor’s Note – The surname “Sweiss” (or the variation “Sweis”) is a common last name primarily rooted in Middle Eastern Arabic-speaking populations, particularly within the Jordanian and Palestinian Christian communities.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the charges filed by the Newport Beach Police Department, the suspect,

Samir Sweiss, faces significant penalties under the California Penal Code. The most severe charge is Assault with a Deadly Weapon (PC 245(a)(1)), which in this context refers to the use of a motor vehicle as the weapon.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (PC 245(a)(1))

This charge is a “wobbler,” meaning prosecutors can file it as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the severity of the incident and the suspect’s criminal history.

Felony Penalties: Imprisonment: 2, 3, or 4 years in a California state prison. Fines: Up to $10,000. Three Strikes Law: A felony conviction counts as a “strike,” which can lead to doubled sentences for future felonies. Additional Terms: Formal probation and loss of firearm rights.

Misdemeanor Penalties: Jail Time: Up to one year in county jail. Fines: Between $1,000 and $10,000, depending on the court’s discretion. Probation: Informal (summary) probation for up to three years.



Obstructing or Delaying an Officer (PC 148(a)(1))

This charge is strictly a misdemeanor in California.

Jail Time: Up to one year in county jail.

Up to one year in county jail. Fines: A maximum fine of $1,000.

A maximum fine of $1,000. Additional Penalties: Both jail time and a fine may be imposed simultaneously.

Additional Consequences

Evidence Seizure: The suspect’s blue BMW M3 was seized as evidence. If convicted, the vehicle could be deemed a “nuisance” and potentially confiscated or destroyed.

The suspect’s blue BMW M3 was seized as evidence. If convicted, the vehicle could be deemed a “nuisance” and potentially confiscated or destroyed. Victim Restitution: The court may order the suspect to pay for any damages or injuries caused to the cyclists.

The court may order the suspect to pay for any damages or injuries caused to the cyclists. Mandatory Programs: Convicted individuals are often required to complete anger management or community service.

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