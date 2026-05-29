The Orange Police Department is conducting a CDL and DUI Checkpoint tonight

The Orange Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on May 29, 2026, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m, in the 3100-block of East Chapman Avenue.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined using data associated with incidents of impaired driving-related collisions and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, while also checking drivers for proper licensing. The primary purpose of a DUI checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Our community deserves to be safe from the preventable dangers of impaired driving. Plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or use a rideshare service. The OPD will continue to prioritize the protection of life and property through aggressive enforcement,” said Sergeant Bryce Nielsen.

The Orange Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Legal and Financial Penalties Faced by Drivers at this Checkpoint

Drivers arrested for a first-time DUI at this checkpoint face average fines and penalties of $13,500, an immediate driver’s license suspension, and an expected insurance premium increase of 100% to 150% (an average of $3,000+ extra per year) due to losing California’s Good Driver discount and requiring an SR-22 filing.

Legal Penalties

Financial Cost : Drivers face an average of $13,500 in total fines, court fees, and associated legal penalties.

: Drivers face an average of in total fines, court fees, and associated legal penalties. License Suspension : An immediate administrative or criminal driver’s license suspension.

: An immediate administrative or criminal driver’s license suspension. Vehicle Impoundment : The vehicle may be towed and impounded at the driver’s expense.

: The vehicle may be towed and impounded at the driver’s expense. Criminal Record : A misdemeanor DUI conviction that remains on a California driving record for 10 years.

: A misdemeanor DUI conviction that remains on a California driving record for 10 years. Licensing Violations: Drivers without a valid license or with a suspended license face separate citations or vehicle impoundment.

Impact on Car Insurance

Rate Increases : Premium rates typically double or triple, adding thousands of dollars in costs over several years.

: Premium rates typically double or triple, adding thousands of dollars in costs over several years. Loss of Discounts : California law mandates the immediate loss of the 20% Good Driver discount for a DUI conviction.

: California law mandates the immediate loss of the 20% Good Driver discount for a DUI conviction. SR-22 Requirement : Drivers must have their insurer file an SR-22 certificate to prove financial responsibility and reinstate their license.

: Drivers must have their insurer file an SR-22 certificate to prove financial responsibility and reinstate their license. Policy Cancellation: Some insurance companies may refuse to renew the policy, categorizing the motorist as a high-risk driver.

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