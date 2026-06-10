Orange County executive arrested in stunning $100M bank fraud scheme

A Newport Beach business executive was arrested following a federal criminal complaint charging him with orchestrating a massive bank fraud scheme that defrauded a financial institution out of nearly $100 million.

Mahender Makhijani, a 44-year-old lawful permanent resident from India residing in the affluent community of Corona del Mar, California, was taken into custody by federal authorities. The arrest highlights a sophisticated, multi-month operation that manipulated financial records to secure massive loans, sending shockwaves through the local business community. Makhijani is expected to make his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, California, to face the federal charges leveled against him.

The investigation centers on Makhijani’s role at Cantor Group V LLC, a Newport Beach-based company under his control. According to federal prosecutors, the firm operated under a strict lending agreement with a victim bank, which required Cantor Group V LLC to pledge exclusively first-lien real estate loans as collateral. Instead, authorities allege that Makhijani engaged in a systematic pattern of deception from September 2024 through April 2025. To keep the credit flowing, Makhijani and a subordinate allegedly used Adobe software to forge title policies, alter metadata, and fabricate records to make it appear as though Cantor Group V LLC held secure, first-lien positions on properties when other creditors actually held priority. This paper trail was supported by misleading spreadsheets and deceptive explanations provided during calls with bank representatives.

Federal investigators unraveled this paper trail by deploying advanced digital forensics to audit the electronic records submitted to the bank. When suspects alter documents using software like Adobe, they leave behind hidden digital breadcrumbs known as metadata. Federal forensic analysts extract and scrutinize this hidden data using specific methodologies:

Timestamps: Analysts review the document’s creation, modification, and access dates to see if they conflict with the timeline of the actual real estate transactions.

Analysts review the document’s creation, modification, and access dates to see if they conflict with the timeline of the actual real estate transactions. Software History: Tools expose the exact software versions, operating systems, and specific application tools used to edit the files.

Tools expose the exact software versions, operating systems, and specific application tools used to edit the files. Author Identification: Examiners uncover registered user profiles and device signatures tied to the specific computers that manipulated the records.

Examiners uncover registered user profiles and device signatures tied to the specific computers that manipulated the records. Hash Value Analysis: Investigators calculate unique cryptographic fingerprints for the files, showing exactly when content was altered or swapped out.

The legal fallout for these alleged actions carries severe consequences under federal law. If convicted of the bank fraud charges, Makhijani faces a steep statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison. Because this is a federal case, any potential sentence would be served without the possibility of parole, and federal judges typically consider stringent financial penalties, including asset forfeiture and full restitution to the victimized financial institution. Prosecutors emphasized that a healthy banking system is vital to the nation’s economy and welfare, noting that when lenders are deceived on this scale, it creates damaging downstream effects for ordinary consumers and businesses alike. Makhijani remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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