The Santa Ana Police seek two more suspects in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander

The Santa Ana Police Department is seeking the public’s help to solve a tragic 2022 shooting that claimed the life of an innocent bystander, Maria Del Refugio Mora, 36-years-old.

The Details of the Crime

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m. in the area of 1400 S. Cypress Street. Upon responding to reports of gunfire, police officers located 43-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora in a parking lot at 1473 S. Main Street. She was suffering from a critical gunshot wound to her abdomen and succumbed to her injuries days later at a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects arrived at the scene in a white sedan. A passenger inside the vehicle opened fire, launching multiple rounds at two male juveniles. The two juveniles fled into the parking lot and escaped uninjured. Mora, completely unrelated to the dispute, was caught in the crossfire.

Identified Suspects and Ongoing Investigation

Homicide detectives have officially identified Mark Remmers and Brooke De La Cruz as suspects connected to this fatal shooting. However, the investigation remains highly active. Detectives are still searching for two additional individuals who exited the white sedan during the incident, as authorities believe they hold information vital to solving the case.

Potential Criminal Penalties

Because the shooting resulted in a death during an attempted assault on others, the suspects face severe legal consequences under California law.

First-Degree or Second-Degree Murder: Under the doctrine of transferred intent, shooting at one person but killing an innocent bystander still constitutes murder. A conviction carries a baseline sentence of 15 to 25 years to life in state prison.

Under the doctrine of transferred intent, shooting at one person but killing an innocent bystander still constitutes murder. A conviction carries a baseline sentence of 15 to 25 years to life in state prison. Attempted Murder: The suspects face additional charges for intentionally firing at the two fleeing juveniles, which carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The suspects face additional charges for intentionally firing at the two fleeing juveniles, which carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Firearm Enhancements: California law imposes strict mandatory consecutive prison sentences—potentially adding 25 years to life—for personally and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

California law imposes strict mandatory consecutive prison sentences—potentially adding 25 years to life—for personally and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death. Criminal Street Gang Enhancements: If the investigation proves the shooting was gang-related, the suspects will face heavily aggravated sentencing terms and restricted parole options.

How to Provide Information

The Santa Ana Police Department urges anyone who recognizes the additional passengers or has any knowledge of the white sedan to step forward. You can contact the Homicide Section directly at (714) 245-8390. If you wish to remain completely anonymous, you can submit tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling (855) 847-6227 or visiting their website online.

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