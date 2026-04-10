Fri. Apr 10th, 2026
Crime Drugs Health and Medical Orange Santa Ana

Suspects arrested at an Orange wellness center after drug dealing and human trafficking complaints

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 10, 2026

On April 8, 2026, a coordinated operation was carried out with the Orange Police Department’s SWAT Team, Special Investigations Unit and Code Enforcement following a months-long investigation into complaints of drug dealing and possible human trafficking.

Orange PD, with assistance from the Anaheim Police Department, executed a search warrant in the evening hours, securing the business and detaining multiple individuals at OC Wellness and Ice Lab, located at 233 North Tustin Street, Orange , CA 92867.

The business was found to be operating as a front for unlawful activity, leading to its immediate shutdown for multiple violations.

The business claimed that they provide cryotherapy, chiropractor services, infrared sauna, halotherapy, compression sleeve treatments, and massages to patients in the Orange, CA area, per their website.

Evidence was collected on-site related to the ongoing investigation.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Under California law, these charges carry heavy statutory minimums and maximums:

  • Human Trafficking (PC 236.1):
    • Labor Trafficking: Penalties range from 5, 8, or 12 years in state prison and fines up to $500,000.
    • Sex Trafficking (Adults): Conviction can lead to 8, 14, or 20 years in prison and mandatory lifetime sex offender registration.
    • Aggravated Factors: If force, fear, or fraud were used, sentences can increase to 15 years to life.
  • Drug Distribution & Manufacturing:
    • Felony Distribution: Standard sentences for drug trafficking range from 3 to 9 years.
    • Business Fronts: Using a legitimate business to manufacture or distribute drugs often leads to additional charges for “Maintaining a Place for Unlawful Activity”.
  • Money Laundering:
    • If proceeds from illegal activity were processed through the business, suspects could face up to 20 years per count. 

Insurance & Financial Repercussions

The immediate discovery of criminal activity typically voids most commercial protections:

  • Policy Voids via “Illegal Acts” Exclusions:
    • Most commercial property and liability policies contain explicit clauses that exclude coverage if the loss or operation is found to be criminal.
    • Carriers are likely to deny any claims related to the shutdown or loss of business income.
  • Immediate Cancellation:
    • Insurers have the right to cancel or non-renew policies immediately upon learning of felony charges or the operation of an illegal enterprise.
  • Asset Forfeiture:
    • Under California and federal law, the government can seek civil forfeiture of the property and all financial assets tied to the illicit activity.
  • Licensing Revocation:
    • Any professional licenses held by staff (e.g., chiropractors, massage therapists) face immediate suspension or revocation by California state boards following felony arrests. California State Portal | CA.govCalifornia State Portal | CA.gov +5

Strategy for Recovery (Triage)

If you are a stakeholder or landlord of the property:

  1. Eviction/Lease Termination: Review lease “Illegal Activity” clauses for immediate termination rights.
  2. Asset Protection: Contact your own liability carrier to disclose the situation and ensure your separate coverage as a property owner remains intact.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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