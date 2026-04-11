Wanted criminal arrested again on drug charges and resisting arrest, in Irvine

During a patrol check near the Orange County Airport, police officers contacted a man with active warrants, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The man didn’t seem too excited to see the officers, but the feeling wasn’t mutual. Irvine officers are always happy to arrest criminals.

The man was safely arrested, at what appeared to be a retail center, and he was booked at the Orange County Jail (OCJ) for his warrants, possession of narcotics, and resisting arrest.

The IPD released a video indicating that the suspect was carrying meth.

Bad ideas tend to have short endings in Irvine. And if you were recently released from jail and are still carrying narcotics, Irvine is probably not the best travel destination.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The man arrested near Orange County Airport faces potential penalties for possession of narcotics, resisting arrest, and existing warrants, including up to one year in jail for misdemeanors.

Additionally, the individual faces potential probation revocation and sentence enhancements, with drug-related charges posing risks to legal status and professional licensing.

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