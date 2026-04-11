Fri. Apr 10th, 2026
Crime Drugs Irvine Santa Ana

Wanted criminal arrested again on drug charges and resisting arrest, in Irvine

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 10, 2026

During a patrol check near the Orange County Airport, police officers contacted a man with active warrants, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The man didn’t seem too excited to see the officers, but the feeling wasn’t mutual. Irvine officers are always happy to arrest criminals.

The man was safely arrested, at what appeared to be a retail center, and he was booked at the Orange County Jail (OCJ) for his warrants, possession of narcotics, and resisting arrest.

The IPD released a video indicating that the suspect was carrying meth.

Bad ideas tend to have short endings in Irvine. And if you were recently released from jail and are still carrying narcotics, Irvine is probably not the best travel destination.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

  • The man arrested near Orange County Airport faces potential penalties for possession of narcotics, resisting arrest, and existing warrants, including up to one year in jail for misdemeanors.
  • Additionally, the individual faces potential probation revocation and sentence enhancements, with drug-related charges posing risks to legal status and professional licensing. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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