Police in north O.C. recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested the suspects

Police officers located two unrelated stolen vehicles within hours of each other, on Tuesday, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

In the first incident, a male driver was safely taken into custody.

A short time later, a second stolen vehicle was recovered and a female suspect was taken into custody.

Quick teamwork and sharp eyes shut both of these down before they could go any further.

Suspects arrested for vehicle theft in California typically face charges for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) under Penal Code 487(d)(1) or Unlawful Taking of a Vehicle under Vehicle Code 10851. Both offenses are “wobblers,” meaning they can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the suspect’s criminal history and the circumstances of the case.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Felony GTA: Suspects can face 16 months to 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000 .

Suspects can face in state prison and fines up to . Misdemeanor GTA: This typically carries a maximum of one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000 .

This typically carries a maximum of in county jail and fines up to . Repeat Offender Enhancements: Under Penal Code 666.5 , suspects with prior felony vehicle theft convictions face mandatory prison terms of two, three, or four years .

Under , suspects with prior felony vehicle theft convictions face mandatory prison terms of . High-Value Enhancements: If the stolen vehicle is worth more than $65,000, an additional year can be added to the sentence; for vehicles over $200,000, an additional two years may apply.

Vehicle Theft Prevention Tips for Residents

The Fullerton Police Department promotes a “Lock It, Hide It, or Lose It” campaign to help residents protect their vehicles.

Lock and Secure : Always lock your vehicle , even if you are only gone for a moment or parked in your own driveway. Ensure all windows and sunroofs are completely closed.

: , even if you are only gone for a moment or parked in your own driveway. Ensure all windows and sunroofs are completely closed. Remove Keys : Never leave keys in the ignition or inside the car , especially at gas stations or while the engine is running unattended.

: , especially at gas stations or while the engine is running unattended. Hide Valuables : Keep purses, electronics, and even charging cables out of plain sight. Secure these items in the trunk before arriving at your destination to avoid being watched by potential thieves.

: Keep purses, electronics, and even charging cables out of plain sight. Secure these items in the trunk arriving at your destination to avoid being watched by potential thieves. Choose Parking Wisely : Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas . If you have a garage, use it and keep it locked.

: Park in . If you have a garage, use it and keep it locked. Use Anti-Theft Devices: Utilize visible deterrents like steering wheel locks or install tracking systems (like GPS or AirTags) to aid in recovery if the vehicle is stolen

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